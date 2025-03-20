Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wipro shares rise after launching new AI services to drive innovation

Wipro shares rise after launching new AI services to drive innovation

Wipro's stock rose as much as 3.11 per cent during the day to Rs 273.95 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 3 this year

Wipro

Wipro(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of information technology major Wipro rose over 3 per cent on Thursday after it announced new agentic AI services to empower nations to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to drive innovation, economic growth and sovereignty.
 
Wipro's stock rose as much as 3.11 per cent during the day to Rs 273.95 per share, the biggest intraday gain since March 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.9 per cent higher at Rs 268.8 apiece, compared to a 0.59 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:02 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their third day while they have fallen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 2.7 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. The information technology major has a total market capitalisation of Rs 2.8 trillion, according to BSE data. 
 
 
In an exchange filing on Wednesday, Wipro announced new agentic AI services to empower nations around the globe to develop and deploy AI capabilities leveraging their unique infrastructure, data, workforce and business networks to drive innovation, economic growth and sovereignty. The offerings leverage AI for local impact by bringing together Wipro's locally governed AI frameworks powered by Wipro's WeGA Studio and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, the statement said.  

Also Read

wire

KEI, Polycab shares get electric shock, drop upto 15% as Adani enters mkt

Initium, hyundai Initium

Hyundai Motor India share rises over 2% on hiking vehicle price by up to 3%

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo's market capitalisation hits Rs 2 trillion; rallies 25% from Feb low

Raymond

Raymond share price jumps 4% today, rallies 20% in 4 days - Here's why

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Manappuram Finance pops 3% ahead of board meet today; key details here

 
"Organizations are seeking AI solutions that are not only effective but also ethical and transparent. By working together with NVIDIA, we will be able to quickly deploy AI agent systems and technologies," Nagendra Bandaru, president and managing Partner at Wipro Technology Services said.   IT pack rally 
 
IT services firms TechMahindra, and L&T Technology also announced individual partnerships with chipmaking giant Nvidia for AI-based solutions for various industries on Wednesday. These software firms are showcasing the solutions leveraging Nvidia technologies at the US-based chip major's ongoing annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in California.
 
Alongside Wipro, other information technology stocks rallied during the day after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that there is still room to cut rates later in the year. Powell also said that President Donald Trump’s polices as one reason why inflation is reigniting. Nifty IT rose as much as 2.25 per cent during the day led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services and HCL technologies. 
 
Further, in the first fortnight of March, FPIs net sold IT stocks to the tune of Rs 6,934 crore; whereas total net sales stood at Rs 30,013 crore. 
 

More From This Section

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts higher at 75,900; Nifty at 23,050; Nifty IT, Auto climb

ipo market listing share market

Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Infy, TCS, HCL Tech: Are IT stocks due for a rebound? Charts say this

Foreign portfolio investor exodus: Financial sector bears the brunt, FPI

Foreign selling in Indian stocks continues unabated in first half of March

stock market trading

Here's what triggered 8% rally in Dhani Services; stock up 17% in 3 days

Topics : Buzzing stocks Wipro IT stocks Markets MARKETS TODAY Nifty stocks S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon