Passive equity inflows hit record ₹30,235 crore in March on dip buying

The domestic equity market witnessed a sharp decline in March, weighed down by the US-Iran conflict. The benchmark Nifty 50 index ended the month with a decline of over 11 per cent. The pickup in equity MF investments was also visible on the active side. Net inflows into active equity schemes came in at an eight-month high of Rs 40,450 crore last month, as gross inflows surged to a record high of nearly Rs 84,000 crore.