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Passive equity inflows hit record ₹30,235 crore in March on dip buying

Equity ETFs and index funds attract record Rs 30,235 crore inflows in March, driven by dip buying and year-end institutional allocations amid market volatility

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Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 7:42 PM IST
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The sharp pickup in equity mutual fund investments in March extended to the passive space as well, with combined inflows into equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds hitting a record high last month.
 
Equity passive funds attracted net inflows of Rs 30,235 crore in March, the highest since the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) started releasing the data in April 2023. Of this, domestic equity ETFs alone accounted for Rs 23,820 crore, nearly six times February’s Rs 4,141 crore and well above the previous peak of Rs 13,803 crore seen in October 2024. Index fund inflows also doubled month on month to Rs 6,415 crore.
 
The sharp surge in inflows into equity passive offerings, according to experts, is a result of higher deployment by investors amid the market correction last month.
 
"March witnessed heightened investor participation in domestic equity ETFs, driven by increased market volatility, which provided investors with attractive buying opportunities," said Hemen Bhatia, ED and CEO, Angel One AMC.
 
Nikunj Saraf, CEO of Choice Wealth, also attributed the rise in flows to investors buying on dips.
 
“The surge in equity ETF inflows to nearly Rs 24,000 crore in March truly underscores a maturing investor mindset, with many seizing market dips triggered by West Asia tensions as prime buying opportunities for the long haul," he said.
 
The domestic equity market witnessed a sharp decline in March, weighed down by the US-Iran conflict. The benchmark Nifty 50 index ended the month with a decline of over 11 per cent. The pickup in equity MF investments was also visible on the active side. Net inflows into active equity schemes came in at an eight-month high of Rs 40,450 crore last month, as gross inflows surged to a record high of nearly Rs 84,000 crore.
 
However, the surge in passive fund inflows may also be driven by institutional allocations, as equity ETF flows are typically dominated by institutional investors, unlike active funds, which see higher retail participation. ETF inflows tend to be elevated in March, likely driven by year-end allocations by institutions. In March 2024 and March 2025, equity ETF inflows stood at Rs 10,314 crore and Rs 11,808 crore, respectively — the highest in those years.
 
The folio, or new account opening, data of equity ETFs shows a surge in individual investor participation last month. Domestic equity ETFs added about 600,000 folios in March 2026, the highest monthly addition in financial year (FY) 2026 and a sharp jump from about 400,000 in February. Equity index funds saw a net addition of around 242,000 folios during the month, also improving sequentially. However, the folio additions remain below the peaks seen in FY2025.

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Topics :ETFequityIndex FundsMutual FundsMarkets

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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