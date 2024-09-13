Patanjali Foods block deal today: Patanjali Foods share price today fell 4.2 per cent to Rs 1,850 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after a large block deal.

Till 9:57 AM, around 12.2 million shares had changed hands on the NSE, while 0.78 million shares had changed hands on the BSE. Together, 13.05 million shares had changed hands on the counter. On the BSE, the block deal in 0.70 million shares took place at a price of Rs 1,880 per share. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While Business Standard could not immediately ascertain the buyers and sellers in the Patanjali Foods block deal, reports said Promoter entities Patanjali Ayurved, and Patanjali Parivahan were looking to sell up to 11 million shares in the company.

At the end of the June quarter, Patanjali Ayurved held a 32.37 per cent (117.16 million shares) stake in the company. Patanjali Parivahan, on the other hand, held 13.81 per cent (50 million shares) stake in the company, shareholding pattern shows. Overall, promoter groups held 72.8 per cent stake in Patanjali Foods at the end of Q1FY25.

Patanjali Foods Ltd. (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) was acquired by a consortium led by Patanjali Ayurved Limited pursuant to a resolution plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, in 2019. The company's name was changed from Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd to Patanjali Foods Ltd in 2022.

The company is engaged in the business of processing of oil-seeds and refining of crude oil for edible use production of oil meal food products from soya and value added products from downstream and upstream processing. Besides, it is also engaged in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Fast-Moving Health Goods (FMHG) business consisting mainly of food biscuits and nutraceutical products. It is also among the leaders in edible oil and soya food businesses in India.



Earlier, in July, Patanjali Ayurved decided to sell its home and personal care business to Patanjali Foods for Rs 1,100 crore.

"The board has approved the acquisition of the entire non-food business undertaking i.e. hair care, skin care, dental care and home care carried out by Patanjali Ayurved, including but not limited to all movable assets, immovable properties, contracts, licenses, books and records, employees and certain assumed liabilities of PAL through a slump sale arrangement on a going concern basis," Patanjali Foods had said in its stock exchange filing. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Patanjali Foods has been fined Rs 75,000 by the Legal Metrology Department, Noorullah Road, Allahabad, for violation of rules under section 18(1) of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and rule 36 (1) of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules, 2011.

"There is no material impact on financial or operational activities, except to the extent of fine amount of Rs 75,000 imposed," it said in its stock exchange filing.

Patanjali Foods Q1 performance

During the April-June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (FY25), Patanjali Foods clocked a 200-per cent surge in net profit to Rs 262.9 crore from a net profit of Rs 87.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its net sales, however, fell 7.6 per cent to Rs 7,173 crore during the quarter under review.

The profitability was driven by reduced volatility in edible oil prices along with stable performance in the food and FMCG portfolio, the company had said in its statement.

Patanjali Foods has a market capitalisation of Rs 67,291 crore. The stock hit a 52-week high, also its record high, of Rs 2,030 on September 4, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,170 on June 4, 2024.