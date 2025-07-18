Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Multiple order wins lift Afcons Infrastructure shares by 6%; details here

Multiple order wins lift Afcons Infrastructure shares by 6%; details here

The uptick in the shares of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's flagship company, Afcons Infrastructure, came after the company secured two road construction orders worth ₹4,535.44 crore in Croatia.

stock market trading

Afcons Infrastructure, a part of the renowned Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is one of India’s leading infrastructure, engineering, and construction companies.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Afcons Infrastructure share price: Construction engineering company Afcons Infrastructure share price increased as much as 5.70 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹440.30 per share on Friday, July 18, 2025. 
 
At 10:40 AM, Afcons Infrastructure scrip was trading 1.31 per cent higher at ₹422 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent higher at 81,751.14 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why did Afcons Infrastructure share price rise today?

 
The uptick in the shares of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's flagship company, Afcons Infrastructure, came after the company secured two road construction orders worth ₹4,535.44 crore in Croatia.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Afcon Infrastructure said, “We are pleased to inform that Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been declared the Lowest Bidder (L1) in two different packages by Croatian Motorways Ltd for construction of roads – Package J324/23 and Package - J325/23 in the Republic of Croatia.”
 
The first contract, Package J324/23, involves the construction of a 9-km stretch between Rudine and Slano in the Metković–Dubrovnik sector. The estimated contract value is EUR 240.59 million (approximately ₹2,398 crore), with a completion period of 42 months.

Also Read

Patanjali store

Patanjali Foods shares rally 17% in 1 week, eyes record high; here's why

wire

Polycab India stock gains 2% post Q1 results: Here's what brokerages say

tyres

CEAT falls over 2% on mixed Q1 nos; profit tanks 28%, revenue up 11% YoY

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop shares drop 5% post Q1 results; Here's what analysts say

Nuvoco, Emami cement

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation soars 9%, hits over 2-year high post Q1 results

 
The second contract, Package J325/23, covers an 11.5-km road between Slano and Puo Marvincac in the same sector. The project is valued at EUR 214.45 million (approximately ₹2,137.44 crore) and also has a completion timeline of 42 months. 
 
Both contracts will follow a BOQ/item rate mode.  ALSO READ | Wipro shares see best day in over 2 months post Q1 results; time to buy? 

Weak debut on bourses

 
Afcons Infrastructure made a quiet debut on the bourses on November 4, 2024. On the BSE, the scrip listed at ₹430.5, reflecting a discount of 7.01 per cent against the IPO issue price of ₹463. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Afcons Infrastructure listed at a discount of 7.99 per cent at ₹426 against the IPO issue price.
 

About Afcons Infrastructure 

 
Afcons Infrastructure, a part of the renowned Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is one of India’s leading infrastructure, engineering, and construction companies. Known for its expertise in executing complex EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, Afcons plays a vital role in developing critical infrastructure across sectors.
 
The company’s diverse portfolio spans marine and industrial facilities, surface transport projects such as roads and highways, urban infrastructure including metros and flyovers, as well as hydro, tunneling, and oil & gas infrastructure. With a strong global footprint, Afcons has successfully delivered major projects in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
 
The market capitalisation of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹15,557.29 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 550 pts, Nifty below 25,000; Axis Bank sinks 5%, Wipro soars 3%

Wipro

Wipro shares see best day in over 2 months post Q1 results; time to buy?

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Indian Hotels share rises 2% on strong Q1; should you buy, sell or hold?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

HDFC AMC hits record high; time to buy, book profits or stay invested?

PremiumMahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

MTNL stock at ₹51, risky or bargain buy? Here's what chart indicates

Topics : Buzzing stocks Construction sector Construction industry share market Share price BSE NSE Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon