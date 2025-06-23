Patil Automation shares list at 29% premium, outperform IPO GMP forecasts

Patil Automation IPO listing today: Shares of welding and line automation solutions provider Patil Automation made a positive D-Street debut on June 23, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Patil Automation shares listed at ₹155 per share on the NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹35 or 29.17 per cent over the issue price of ₹120 per share.

With this listing, the investors who were allotted the company's shares during the IPO made a profit of ₹35 per share or ₹42,000 per lot (1,200 shares).

Patil Automation IPO listing outperformed the the grey market estimates. Ahead of their market debut, the unlisted shares of Patil Automation were quoted trading at ₹151 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of 25.83 per cent over the issue price.

Patil Automation IPO Patil Automation IPO, valued at around ₹69.61 crore, comprises entirely a fresh issue of 5.80 million shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The issue was available from 16 June till 18 June, with a price band of ₹114–120 apiece and a lot size of 1,200 shares. Patil Automation IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 101.4 times. The company set the issue price at ₹120 per share. Patil Automation will utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding capital expenditure towards setting up a new manufacturing facility and repayment of a portion of certain borrowings availed by the company. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.