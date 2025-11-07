Share price of One97 Communications (Paytm) today

Shares of One97 Communications , operator of Paytm brand, hit a multi-year high of ₹1,350.85 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, extending its previous days’ rally in an otherwise tepid market.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the fintech firm has rallied 6.5 per cent after the Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI's) decision to include the company in its Global Standard Index as part of its November review.

Meanwhile, in the past six months, Paytm has outperformed the market by surging 53 per cent, as compared to 3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 107 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹652.30 touched on March 11, 2025.

Currently, the stock trades at its highest level since December 2021. It had hit a record high of ₹1,961.05 on its listing day i.e. November 18, 2021. It had touched an all-time low of ₹310 on May 9, 2024. Paytm allotted shares at issue price of ₹2,150 in initial public offer (IPO). Brokerages view on Paytm Share Paytm delivered a healthy quarter, largely in line with estimates, supported by robust revenue growth and disciplined cost management, resulting in a strong adjusted profit. It continues to make steady progress toward sustainable profitability, aided by its cost control measures and improving operating leverage, translating into better earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins, while GMV growth remains consistent, according to analysts.

The company’s payments business is growing close to a ~20 per cent handle. Importantly, during July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), payments processing margin improved on the back of traction for credit card on UPI and affordability solutions like EMI and above the guided 3 bps mark. The other aspect aiding payment processing margin is improved pricing discipline in the industry in terms of pricing to merchants, analysts at Axis Securities said in the result update. The brokerage firm maintained an ‘ADD’ rating on Paytm with a revised price target of ₹1,400. ALSO READ | Looking to buy Paytm stock? Brokerages predict up to 30% upside in 1 year With sustained strength in operating performance along with multiple growth optionalities, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities find attractive risk-reward at CMP. They reiterated 'BUY' with September 2026 target price of ₹1,470, valuing Paytm at 40x Sep’27E EBITDA multiple.

Paytm continued its track record of delivering better than expected profits for another quarter with profit after tax (adjusted for exceptional items) reaching ₹210 crore. Company reported ₹2,060 crore revenue (+7 per cent QoQ) with contribution margin (CM) maintained at 59 per cent, at the higher range of guidance. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, Nov 7: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Lupin, Bajaj Housing With payment processing margin improving both due to mix and pricing along with efficiencies in indirect expenses, Paytm delivered 320bps rise in EBIDTAM with reported EBITDA almost doubling QoQ to reach ₹140 crore. Though Marketing Services revenue dipped sequentially, Payments and Financial Services gained further momentum, the brokerage firm said.