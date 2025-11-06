Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paytm launches travel app with AI integration for seamless trip planning

Paytm launches travel app with AI integration for seamless trip planning

Paytm has launched Paytm Checkin, an AI-based travel app that uses conversational tools to help users plan and book flights, trains, buses, and metro rides effortlessly

Paytm

Paytm is also leveraging AI to enhance its soundbox and other merchant-facing devices. The company is equipping these with AI-powered agents capable of offering insights, analytics, and voice-based commands to assist merchants. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Paytm has launched a new AI-powered travel app, Paytm Checkin, which allows users to organise bookings across flights, trains, buses, and metro networks.
 
How does the new Paytm travel app use AI to enhance bookings?
 
The app features an in-app artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that enables users to browse and book travel through a conversational interface. The assistant can also recommend destinations and curate personalised itineraries based on user preferences.

According to the company, Paytm Checkin uses AI to offer personalised results tailored to users’ past choices and travel patterns. These features are currently in the beta stage.
 
 
“We believe AI will change the way travel bookings are done, and with Paytm Checkin, we are bringing a world-class, AI-first experience through a dedicated app designed to make travel planning simple, personal, and effortless,” said Vikash Jalan, chief executive officer (CEO), Paytm Travel.
 
Why is Paytm focusing on AI-led products and services?
 
The company’s push for AI integration in its travel offerings comes as it bets on emerging technologies to strengthen its topline. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently told analysts that AI-led product innovation is expected to further drive revenue growth.
 
Paytm is also leveraging AI to enhance its soundbox and other merchant-facing devices. The company is equipping these with AI-powered agents capable of offering insights, analytics, and voice-based commands to assist merchants.
 
Will Paytm monetise its AI offerings?
 
The company may eventually introduce subscription-based pricing for its AI-led services. “AI is a revenue line item. It brings newer services, newer business, and phenomenally more things that we can do. Until now, we’ve been putting it into the cost and efficiency side. While there will be some optimisation, the impact on business growth will be material,” Sharma said.
 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

