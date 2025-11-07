Share price of L&T Finance today

Shares of L&T Finance (LTF) hit a new high of ₹300.60, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market after the company said it recorded its highest-ever monthly retail disbursement in October 2025.

The stock price of the L&T group non-banking finance company (NBFC) surpassed its previous high of ₹284.35 touched on November 4, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.59 per cent at 82,824 at 10:55 AM.

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock price of L&T Finance has zoomed 122 per cent, as compared to 5.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving L&T Finance stock price? LTF is one of the leading national players in rural business, two-wheelers, and farm equipment finance. The company has a granular and diversified loan book, of which 97 per cent is towards the retail segment. Its biggest lending exposures are in rural and microfinance finance, farmer finance and two-wheeler finance, which accounts for about 55 per cent of its total lending. In the investor presentation/analyst presentation, LTF on Thursday, November 6, 2025, said the company reported its highest-ever monthly retail disbursement in October 2025. Retail finance disbursement grew 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹8,009 crore. Urban finance (₹3,697 crore) and Rural finance business (₹2,169 crore) up 49 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

LTF started gold loans to introduce a high-yield low-risk product. The company launched the first new Sampoorna Gold Loan branch in Ujjain on October 30, 2025. LTF's strategy is to expand into high-yield secured gold loans, a market growing at CAGR of 20 per cent plus. The company said ₹ ~17K crore of gold loans borrowed by existing micro loans customers, potential to enable cross-selling. On the Investor Digital Day 2025, LTF showcased the progress of its digital lending model, AI-driven underwriting platform Cyclops, automated portfolio management engine Nostradamus, Planet 3.0 and Helios (AI underwriting co-pilot).

The central theme was LTF's drive to become a "risk first, tech first, multi-product, retail financier of choice". The event highlighted significant achievements in core business acceleration, the scale-up of proprietary AI systems, cultural transformation, and key financial metrics, particularly strong disbursement growth and improved asset quality indicators, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said. LTF has invested in process automation and customer journeys. This, along with large partnerships with digital behemoths, should lead to a stronger and more sustainable retail loan growth. While there is industry-wide stress in non-MFI retail segments like unsecured business loans and micro-LAP, the brokerage firm expects the stress to subside within the next few quarters. MOFSL reiterated its BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹330 (based on 2.5x Sep'27E P/BV).