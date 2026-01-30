Paytm shares slip 5% after posting Q3 results; here's what analysts suggest

The selling pressure on the counter can be attributed to profit booking, according to Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.

"The stock has outperformed over the past six months. With markets trading in a narrow range, investors are increasingly adopting a 'buy-on-dips, sell-on-rallies' strategy, which is driving profit-taking in Paytm following its results," he said.

Paytm Q3 results recap:

In Q3, Paytm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹225 crore , as compared to a loss of ₹208 crore in Q3FY25. The Noida-based company recorded a net profit of ₹21 crore in Q2FY26.

The company appointed Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of its subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) for the next five years.

Analysts’ views on Paytm

Baithini said that Paytm is turning profitable now, so existing investors can ‘hold’ and ‘buy on dips’ for the medium to long term.

He added: But at around ₹73,000 crore market cap, the stock looks fully priced in; the next few quarters and management guidance will be crucial.