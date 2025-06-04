Paytm share price rises 2% after arm incorporates Singapore subsidiary

In the past one year, Paytm shares have lost 3 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 12 per cent.

Why are Paytm shares buzzing in trade?

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, after market hours, the company announced that its arm Paytm Cloud Technologies has incorporated its subsidiary in Singapore.

"This is in furtherance to our letter dated January 20, 2025, wherein we had informed that our wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited, (“PCTL”) will incorporate its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore We have now been informed by PCTL on June 03, 2025, that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Paytm Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“Paytm Singapore”) in Singapore on June 3, 2025," the filing read.

Further, the Board of Directors of PCTL, in its meeting held approved a subscription amount of SGD 2,50,000 towards the acquisition of 25,000 equity shares of SGD 10 each at par in Paytm Singapore.