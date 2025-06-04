Servotech Renewable skyrockets 14% on this deal win; check key details here
Shares of Servotech Renewable surged after the company secured an order for a 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project from the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway.SI Reporter New Delhi
Servotech Renewable share price: Servotech Renewable Power Systems (Servotech Renewable) shares were in demand on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with the stock rising up to 14.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹168.50 per share.
What triggered an upward rally in Servotech Renewable shares today?
Shares of Servotech Renewable surged after the company secured an order for a 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project from the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway.
The contract, worth ₹33.6 crore, includes a comprehensive 5-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) across various buildings within the division.
Servotech Renewable said the project will boost the railway’s sustainability initiatives by reducing its carbon footprint through clean energy generation.
“This prestigious project underscores Servotech’s expertise and growing presence in India's renewable energy sector, particularly within large-scale infrastructure development,” Servotech Renewable said, in a statement.
"We are immensely proud to partner with the Northeast Frontier Railway on this crucial solar rooftop project. This order is a testament to Servotech's capabilities in delivering high-quality, reliable, and sustainable solar energy solutions. We are committed to supporting India's transition towards a greener future, and projects like these are vital in achieving that goal. Our comprehensive AMC/CAMC will also ensure the long-term efficiency and performance of the solar installations," said Sarika Bhatia, director, Servotech Renewable Power System.
About Servotech Renewable Power System
Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, formerly Servotech Power Systems Ltd., is an NSE-listed company specialising in advanced EV charging solutions.
Leveraging its strong engineering capabilities, Servotech Renewable aims to be a key enabler in building and strengthening India’s electric vehicle infrastructure.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices