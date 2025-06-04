Home / Markets / News / Servotech Renewable skyrockets 14% on this deal win; check key details here

Servotech Renewable skyrockets 14% on this deal win; check key details here

Shares of Servotech Renewable surged after the company secured an order for a 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project from the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Servotech Renewable share price: Servotech Renewable Power Systems (Servotech Renewable) shares were in demand on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with the stock rising up to 14.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹168.50 per share. 
 
At 11:25 AM, Servotech Renewable share was trading 11.57 per cent higher at ₹164.30 per share. In comparison, Nifty50 was trading 0.2 per cent higher at 24,591.50 level.  Follow Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE

What triggered an upward rally in Servotech Renewable shares today?

Shares of Servotech Renewable surged after the company secured an order for a 7.8 MW grid-connected solar rooftop project from the Rangiya Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway.
 
The contract, worth ₹33.6 crore, includes a comprehensive 5-year Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) across various buildings within the division.
 
Servotech Renewable said the project will boost the railway’s sustainability initiatives by reducing its carbon footprint through clean energy generation.
 
“This prestigious project underscores Servotech’s expertise and growing presence in India's renewable energy sector, particularly within large-scale infrastructure development,” Servotech Renewable said, in a statement.
 
It added that the solar installation will aid the Northeast Frontier Railway in improving energy efficiency while promoting environmentally responsible operations.  ALSO READ | Gland Pharma share rises 2% in trade on Wednesday, June 4; here's why
 
"We are immensely proud to partner with the Northeast Frontier Railway on this crucial solar rooftop project. This order is a testament to Servotech's capabilities in delivering high-quality, reliable, and sustainable solar energy solutions. We are committed to supporting India's transition towards a greener future, and projects like these are vital in achieving that goal. Our comprehensive AMC/CAMC will also ensure the long-term efficiency and performance of the solar installations," said Sarika Bhatia, director, Servotech Renewable Power System.

About Servotech Renewable Power System 

Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, formerly Servotech Power Systems Ltd., is an NSE-listed company specialising in advanced EV charging solutions. 
 
Backed by over 20 years of expertise in the electronics industry, the company delivers a wide portfolio of AC and DC chargers designed for compatibility across various electric vehicles and use cases—ranging from residential to commercial applications.  ALSO READ | Waaree Renewable share price pops 4% on securing order worth ₹346 crore
 
Leveraging its strong engineering capabilities, Servotech Renewable aims to be a key enabler in building and strengthening India’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airtel, Eternal lift Sensex 150 pts; SMIDs gain; ABFRL nosedives 10%

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Day 1 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

Premium

Nifty chart shows Golden Cross formation; will its 6-year history hold?

Premium

PSU stock zooms 194% from March low; outruns market for 4th straight month

Aditya Birla Fashion slips 9%, hits 52-week low after block deal on NSE

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksShare priceBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiessolar rooftopsolar rooftop system

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story