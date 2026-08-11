Paytm up 428% from its low; Bernstein sees more headroom; tech view here

Shukla, however, cautions that the stock may witness some consolidation or correction in the near-term as it trades in the overbought zone."The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at ~ 84 on the daily timeframe indicates an overbought condition, suggesting the possibility of a brief consolidation or a shallow pullback before fresh momentum emerges," explains Shukla.As a trading strategy, the analyst from YES Securities recommends in adopting a buy-on-dips strategy with ₹1,480–₹1,500 band as a potential accumulation zone, backed by the breakout structure and visible demand.Going ahead, as the broader trend remains firmly intact, Paytm could move toward ₹1,955 or near its IPO price over the next four to five months, believes Shukla. The analyst, however, cautions that a close below the ₹1,407 should be a key risk to monitor.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.