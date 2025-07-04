PC Jeweller share price zooms 17% in trade; why is stock in demand?

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,510.52 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹19.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹5.1 per share.

Despite the volatility in gold prices, PC Jeweller reported around 80 per cent per cent revenue growth during the April-June quarter. High demand for its products on account of wedding/festive purchases by its customers during the quarter boosted revenue, according to its filing.

Further, the company reduced its outstanding debts to its bankers by more than 50 per cent during FY 2024-25 and is targeting to become debt free by the end of FY 2026. For achieving its target, the company has further reduced its outstanding debts to its bankers by another approximately 7.5 per cent during the quarter.