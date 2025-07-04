Home / Markets / News / PC Jeweller share price zooms 17% in trade; why is stock in demand?

PC Jeweller share price zooms 17% in trade; why is stock in demand?

PC Jeweller shares jumped 16.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹16.38 per share; here's why

PC Jeweller, PCJ
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PC Jeweller share price zoomed 16.7 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹16.38 per share. At 12:03 PM, PC Jeweller shares were trading 14.4 per cent higher at ₹16.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 83,046.19.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹ 10,510.52 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹19.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹5.1 per share.   TRACK STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

PC Jeweller Q1FY26 update 

The northward movement in the stock came a day after the company released its Q1 FY26 business update
 
Despite the volatility in gold prices, PC Jeweller reported around 80 per cent per cent revenue growth during the April-June quarter. High demand for its products on account of wedding/festive purchases by its customers during the quarter boosted revenue, according to its filing. 
 
Further, the company reduced its outstanding debts to its bankers by more than 50 per cent during FY 2024-25 and is targeting to become debt free by the end of FY 2026. For achieving its target, the company has further reduced its outstanding debts to its bankers by another approximately 7.5 per cent during the quarter. 
 
The company continues to revamp and strengthen all aspects of its operations. It is also optimistic about delivering exceptional performance in the upcoming quarters as well.  

PC Jeweller Q4FY25 results

PC Jewellers posted a consolidated net profit of ₹94.78 for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 on higher sales. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 121.64 crore a year ago.
 
Its total income rose to ₹699.02 crore during the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal from ₹48.49 crore in the year-ago period. For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹577.70 crore against a net loss of ₹629.36 crore in the previous year.

About PC Jeweller 

PC Jeweller is an Indian company engaged in the manufacturing, retail, and export of jewelry. They are known for their wide range of products, including gold, diamond, and silver jewelry, and have a strong presence with multiple showrooms across India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty at 25,350; Trent crashes 11%, BSE 6%

Silver price outlook: White metal may rise to $40 level; check key levels

This smallcap defence company stock zooms 10% on turning ex-split today

DAC ₹1.05-trn nod spurs defence stocks; Paras, Astra, BEML jump up to 9%

Happy Square IPO sees muted response; subscription lags at 42%, GMP 5%

Topics :PC JewellerBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexstock market trading

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story