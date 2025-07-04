Friday, July 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This smallcap defence company stock zooms 10% on turning ex-split today

This smallcap defence company stock zooms 10% on turning ex-split today

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies were locked at the 10% upper circuit at ₹933.50 on the BSE as the stock turned ex-split from a face value of ₹10 per share to ₹5 per share.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price

 
Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies were locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹933.50 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The smallcap aerospace & defence company today turned ex-split in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. from ₹10 to ₹5.
 
In the past four trading days, the stock price of Paras Defence has surged 24 per cent after the company announced that it will supply high-end counter unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technology to France’s CERBAIR.
 
The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹971.80 (adjusted to split). It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 133 per cent from its 52-week low price of ₹401 hit on April 7, 2025.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE TODAY 
 

Paras Defence - sub-division/split of equity shares

 
The board of directors of Paras Defence on April 30, 2025 approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each, into 2 equity shares of face value of ₹5 each. The company had fixed Friday, July 04, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division/ split.
 
The split of equity shares will make the shares more affordable and attractive to invest, thereby encouraging greater participation of retail investors and will also enhance the liquidity of the company’s shares in the market, Paras Defence said on the rationale behind the stock split.

Paras Defence to supply high-end counter UAS technology to France’s CERBAIR

 
On July 1, 2025, Paras Anti Drone Technologies Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Paras Defence, announced that France-based CERBAIR, a leading European counter-UAV company, is intending to acquire up to 30 CHIMERA 200 systems (an advanced Man portable radio frequency detection and neutralization device) designed as primary defence against drone and swarm drone threats.  ALSO READ | DAC ₹1.05-trn nod spurs defence stocks; Paras, Astra, BEML jump up to 10% 
The deal worth approximately ₹22 crore (€2.2 million) by Paras, strengthens India’s position as an emerging and reliable exporter of sophisticated defence technologies. It also aligns with the country’s Make in India and Defence Production & Export Promotion Policy goals of achieving $5 billion in annual defence exports by 2025, the company said.
 

Ambitious targets signal a robust future for defence sector

 
India’s defence sector is poised for exponential growth, with the ministry aiming to achieve indigenous production of ₹3 trillion by 2028-29F, requiring a 19 per cent annual growth rate from 2023-24 levels. Defence exports are targeted to reach ₹50,000 crore by 2028-29F, building on the 32.5 per cent increase in exports from 2022-23 to 2023-24. Initiatives like the Technology Development Fund, sanctioning 78 projects worth ₹333 crore, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO’s support for industry through free patent access and technology transfers are fostering innovation, analysts at InCred Equities said in a sector report.
 
The Ministry of Defence or MoD's budget for FY26BE stands at ₹6.81 trillion, marking a 6.3 per cent year-on-year increase. However, due to escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region and along India’s borders with China and Pakistan, the brokerage firm projects the budget to rise by ~10 per cent YoY in FY27F, reaching around ~₹7.49 trillion.  ALSO READ | Bandhan Bank shares slip 3% as deposits falter in Q1 update; details here 
Meanwhile, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), has approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital procurement proposals worth ₹1.05 trillion crore. All approvals fall under the 'Buy (Indian–IDDM)' category, ensuring that only domestically designed, developed, and manufactured systems will be procured.
 

About Paras Defence and Space Technologies 

 
Paras Defence and Space Technologies is a premier Indian defence engineering company, delivering a comprehensive suite of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) products and solutions for the defence and space sectors. The company serves marquee clients including DRDO, ISRO, BEL, L&T, Ordnance Factories, and the Ministry of Defence, and exports to countries such as Israel, Europe, the USA, and South Korea.
 

