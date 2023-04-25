Home / Markets / News / PE firms prune NSE holdings by 24% in Q4 amid uncertainty over IPO

PE firms prune NSE holdings by 24% in Q4 amid uncertainty over IPO

As per latest shareholding data, SAIF Partners, Acacia Banyan Partners, Ontario Teachers, and Deccan Value Investors have cut their exposure by as much as 24 per cent

Samie Modak Mumbai
PE firms prune NSE holdings by 24% in Q4 amid uncertainty over IPO

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading global funds and private equity (PE) players have pruned their stake in the country’s largest bourse - the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - amid uncertainty over its initial public offering (IPO).
As per latest shareholding data, SAIF Partners, Acacia Banyan Partners, Ontario Teachers, and Deccan Value Investors have cut their exposure by as much as 24 per cent.

The total shares held by foreign direct investors (FDIs) have declined to 25.71 per cent in the March 2023 quarter from 27.06 per cent in the preceding December 2022 quarter, data released by NSE showed.
On the other hand, insurance companies, corporates and retail investors have increased their holding in NSE.

Shares worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore of NSE changed hands during March 2023 at an average of Rs 2,948 apiece. In February, shares worth Rs 1,230 crore worth had changed hands at Rs 2,982 per share, data showed.

Also Read

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

Global Surfaces makes stellar debut; zooms 23% over issue price

Here's why analysts are positive on Keystone Realtors' Rs 635-crore IPO

Nippon AMC Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 13% to Rs 198 crore

Cooling off: Fear gauge hits 3-year low on missing macroeconomic cues

Market regulator Sebi issues show-cause notice to Essel's Amit Goenka

Higher raw material costs to hit alcohol firms in fourth quarter

Sebi stops brokers from creating bank guarantees on client funds

Topics :IPONational Stock ExchangeGlobal funds

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story