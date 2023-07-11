PFC, Sanghvi Movers, Bajaj twins: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks

Shares of the Bajaj twins, Tata Communications, Power Finance Corporation, and Sanghvi Movers were seen trading with strong momentum on Tuesday. Sanghvi Movers and Power Finance Corporation reached a new all-time high, while Tata Communications gained over 5 per cent.

Bajaj twins such as Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance witnessed a robust strength towards eyeing new highs. Shares of Bajaj Finserv surged over 2 per cent, while Bajaj Finance gained 1 per cent.