Polycab India share: Wiremaker rises 2% on March 13; check details inside

Polycab India share price: Wires, cables manufacturer Wires, cables manufacturer Polycab India shares rose as much as 1.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 5,107.75 per share on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

However, at 11:40 PM, Polycab India shares were off day’s high and were trading merely 0.16 per cent higher at Rs 5018.60per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 74,154 levels.

The uptick in the wires company share price came after it executed an agreement with BSNL worth about Rs 3,003 crore.

In an exchange filing, Polycab India said, “Please be informed that Polycab India Limited has executed an agreement with BSNL as the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for Design, Supply, Construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance of middle mile network of Bharat Net in the Bihar Telecom Circle against Package No. 7 amounting Rs 3002.99 crores (inclusive of GST) [Capex of ₹1549.66 crores, Opex for newly constructed network of ₹929.79 crores and Opex for Existing Network of ₹523.53crores].”

Under the terms of the order, Polycab India will be responsible for design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation and maintenance (O&M) of Middle mile network of Bharat Net on development (creation, upgradation and operation & maintenance) works - Package 7 (Bihar).

The contract is to be executed over a 3-year period for construction, followed by a 10-year maintenance contract. The maintenance fee will be 5.5% per annum of the capital expenditure (capex) for the first 5 years, and 6.5% per annum of the capex for the subsequent 5 years, Polycab India said.

About Polycab India

Polycab India is recognised as India's largest manufacturer of wires and cables, with a strong and growing global footprint. As an industry leader, Polycab India excels across a wide range of product categories, including fans, switches, water heaters, switchgears, luminaires, and home automation solutions, designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Its portfolio also extends to solar panels, conduits and accessories, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and quality.

The market capitalisation of Polycab India is Rs 75,491 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.