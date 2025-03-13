Here's why MTNL shares skyrocketed 14% in trade on March 13; details here

MTNL share price: State-owned telecom company State-owned telecom company Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) share price were in demand on Thursday, March 13, 2025, as the scrip popped as much as 13.72 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 49.29 per share.

The uptick in the MTNL share price came after MTNL, along with BSNL, has generated Rs 12,984.86 crore from the monetisation of land, buildings, towers, and fibre since 2019, as revealed in Parliament on Wednesday.

In a statement to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar shared data showing that, up until January 2025, MTNL had earned Rs 2,134.61 crore, while BSNL had earned Rs 2,387.82 crore from the sale of land and buildings. READ MORE

Sekhar clarified that both MTNL and BSNL are only monetising land and building assets that are not required for their operations in the foreseeable future and for which they have the rights to transfer ownership.

Additionally, BSNL has earned Rs 8,204.18 crore, and MTNL Rs 258.25 crore, from the sale of assets related to towers and fibre up until January 2025, according to the data.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Holiday: Is BSE, NSE open or closed on Holi 2025, March 14? "The monetisation of assets is being carried out in line with the government's approved policy, and the impact on the PSUs is being closely monitored," Sekhar added.

About MTNL

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) is a public sector enterprise established by the Government of India in April 1986. Its primary aim was to improve telecommunication services, expand network coverage, and provide affordable telecom services in the metro cities of Delhi and Mumbai.

With a focus on high-quality infrastructure, MTNL played a vital role in upgrading the country’s telecommunication landscape. Over the years, it has broadened its service offerings to include fixed-line and mobile services in these cities, making it a key player in India’s telecom sector.

MTNL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) , achieved Navratna status in 1997 due to its financial performance and operational achievements.

The company not only serves Delhi and Mumbai but has also extended its reach internationally, with operations in Mauritius and Nepal. Its subsidiary, Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Limited (MTML), operates in Mauritius, while United Telecom Limited (UTL) is a joint venture in Nepal.

Additionally, MTNL has made strides in the telecommunications industry by testing its 5G network, signaling its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

The market capitalisation of MTNL is Rs 3,065 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.