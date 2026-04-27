Positives adequately priced in Axis Bank stock amid mixed Q4 performance

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) is steady at 70 per cent. Gross slippages stood at ₹4,700 crore, down from ₹6,000 crore in Q3FY26, with the gross slippage ratio down 48 bps Q-o-Q to 1.63 per cent. Net slippages fell 41 bps Q-o-Q to 0.70 per cent. Technical slippages are negligible, and separate disclosure will be discontinued from Q1FY27.

Reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹7,070 crore is flat Y-o-Y. The bank has taken a ₹2,000 crore one-time standard asset provision to pre-fund any impact from West Asia. This is offset by a ₹2,190 crore tax credit arising from the conclusion of Citi intangibles assessment. The ₹15,500-plus crore provisioning buffer, alongside a CET1 of 14.38 per cent, offers substantial cover for macro risk. The return on assets (RoA) is at 1.58 per cent and return on equity (RoE) at 14.74 per cent. There were ₹410 crore of employee-related one-offs. Importantly, the ₹2,000 crore provision is precautionary, not linked to fresh asset stress.