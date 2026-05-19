Power Grid's long-term prospects remain good on strong order visibility
FY26 capex was Rs 39,900 crore while capitalisation stood at Rs 28,200 crore, beating guidance for capex of Rs 35,000 crore and capitalisation of Rs 25,000 croreDevangshu Datta
FY26 capex was Rs 39,900 crore while capitalisation stood at Rs 28,200 crore, beating guidance for capex of Rs 35,000 crore and capitalisation of Rs 25,000 croreDevangshu Datta
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: May 19 2026 | 8:07 PM IST