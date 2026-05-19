Power Grid's long-term prospects remain good on strong order visibility

PGCIL won nine out of 28 TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) projects awarded during FY26, a market share of 32 per cent, which is lower than its historical share of 50-60 per cent. EBITDA declined Y-o-Y in FY26 as some regulated tariff mechanism (RTM) projects crossed the 12-year mark. There is incremental transmission demand from emerging segments such as data centres and green hydrogen projects. PGCIL is now using AI-driven monitoring and handheld devices are being deployed for early fault detection and real-time project status updates.