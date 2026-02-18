Unicommerce Esolutions shares jump 34% in two sessions; should you buy?

Unicommerce Esolutions share price today

Shares of Unicommerce Esolutions saw a strong demand in the markets on Wednesday, extending its winning streak into a second straight session. Unicommerce Esolutions share price jumped 11.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to an intraday high of ₹132.40 per share, zooming 34 per cent in two sessions on a volume surge. As of 10:21 AM, Unicommerce Esolutions share price was trading 5.29 per cent higher at ₹124.90 per share, as against a 0.28 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Unicommerce Esolutions share price has gained 39 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹95.40, touched on February 13. In the 12 months, the stock has gained only 8.78 per cent, as against an 11.9 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Unicommerce Esolutions share price rise today? Unicommerce Esolutions share price surged, tracking a significant rise in trade volumes on Wednesday. The total traded volume stood at 222 times its 30-day average so far on NSE. The relative strength index was at 71, according to data on Bloomberg. Notably, the stock has been recovering from the 52-week low level, hit in the last week after the release of the third-quarter (Q3FY26) results and positive growth outlook. Q3 results Unicommerce Esolutions reported that its net profit increased 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7.4 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹6.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue of Unicommerce Esolutions increased 72.2 per cent on year to ₹56.4 crore in the third quarter from ₹32.7 crore as growth across all platforms supported, the company said in an exchange filing. The company achieved an annual recurring revenue of more than ₹225 crore. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 51 per cent on year to ₹13.4 crore from ₹8.9 crore. The annualised adjusted Ebitda run-rate has increased to over ₹53 crore. Uniware remained a primary driver of the growth, while Shipway Technology maintained its profitability. The adjusted Ebitda margns was at 23.8 per cent in the third quarter compared to 27.1 per cent in the corresponding period last year. The marginal change is driven by a shift in the business mix, following the full-quarter consolidation of Shipway Technology in the third quarter.

Outlook Unicommerce Esolutions expects that Uniware may deliver double-digit growth from the fourth quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q4FY26) onwards as revenue expansion initiatives gain traction. Shipway Technology has the potential to scale at a relatively faster pace as it’s in an early stage of penetration with a large addressable market, said Anurag Mittal, chief financial officer (CFO). Given the company’s healthy cash generation and balance sheet strength, Unicommerce Esolutions plans to undertake calibrated investments focused on artificial intelligence (AI) products and technology and expanding sales and marketing capacity in these businesses to maximise long-term growth, said Kapil Makhija, managing director and CEO.