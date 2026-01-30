Price volatility may cap the gains for Vedanta despite strong Q3

Management targets net debt to operating profit of 1 time and aims at $6 billion of consolidated operating profit in FY26. Margins will be sustained by backward integration, new value-added product (VAP) aluminium products, and ideally, higher base metal prices. High capex and dividend payouts will limit deleveraging in the short-term. VEDL's demerger is expected to complete by April 2026 (with listings in May 2026). Demerger may unlock value but it could also lead to lower valuations given current trends.