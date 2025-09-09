Prime Focus shares hit back-to-back 10% upper circuits; check out details

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,927.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹191.25 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹85.

Prime Focus block deal details

On September 8, 2025, Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC acquired 12 million shares ( in the motion picture and video production company for ₹187.86 crore through a block deal, according to data compiled by BSE.

On the other hand, Augusta Investments I sold 62,24,433 shares for ₹97.44 crore, and Marina IV (Singapore) offloaded 57.75 lakh shares for ₹90.4 crore, both at the same price.

Prior to this, on September 5, notable investors, including Ramesh Damani, Utpal Sheth, and Madhusudan Kela's Singularity AMC, acquired more than 3 per cent stake in the company through block deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).