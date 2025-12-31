Privi Speciality Chemicals tanks 13% in trade; check all details here

Privi Speciality Chemicals shares tanked 13.2 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day low at ₹2752.6 per share amid heavy volume. At 9:58 AM, on BSE, 0.45 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 5.28 million shares changed hands.

Around the same time, Privi Speciality Chemicals’ share price was trading 11.29 per cent lower at ₹2,814 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 84,756.14.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE According to reports, as many as 3.88 million shares of the company, amounting to 9.93 per cent of the company's outstanding equity changed hands through block deals. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,992.25 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,433, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,352.15.According to reports, as many as 3.88 million shares of the company, amounting to 9.93 per cent of the company's outstanding equity changed hands through block deals.

A Bloomberg report had suggested that a holder of the stock was likely to offload 2.5 million shares or 6.3 per cent stake through block trades. The floor price for the transaction was set as ₹2,835-2,850 per share. The offer size was estimated at around ₹700 crore. Details of the block deals were not reported at the time of filing this report. According to the NSE shareholding pattern, as of the quarter ended September 2025, promoters held a 69.89 per cent stake in the company. ALSO READ | Brokerages raise target on Shriram Finance post analyst call; details here That apart, in December, Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on Privi Speciality Chemicals stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹3,960 per share.