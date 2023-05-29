Home / Markets / News / Promoter of Gravita India sells 4.6% stake for Rs 181 cr through open mkt

A promoter of Gravita India on Monday divested a 4.6 per cent stake through an open market transaction for Rs 181 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
A promoter of Gravita India on Monday divested a 4.6 per cent stake through an open market transaction for Rs 181 crore.

Rajat Agrawal (promoter) of Gravita India offloaded the shares.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Rajat Agrawal sold 32 lakh shares, amounting to a 4.6 per cent stake in Gravita India.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 565 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 180.80 crore.

The shares were picked up by affiliates of financial company Nomura Holdings.

On Monday, shares of Gravita India rose 1.45 per cent to close at Rs 578.90 per piece on the NSE. During the day, the scrip hit a 52-week high of Rs 601 apiece.

First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

