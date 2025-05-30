Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Prostarm Info Systems IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, May 30, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, May 29, 2025, receiving overwhelming participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 97.20 times.

Here’s how to check Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status online

Once the Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status directly:

Check Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Prostarm Info Systems IPO final subscription status

The ₹168 crore public offering of Prostarm Info Systems, offered at a price band of ₹95-105 with a lot size of 142 shares, received bids for 1,08,86,41,296 shares against the 1,12,00,000 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 97.20 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE.

Among the individual categories, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 222.14 times. This was followed by Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid for 104.49 times, and retail investors, at 39.49 times.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Prostarm Info Systems were commanding a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Prostarm Info Systems shares were seen trading at around ₹125 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20 or 19.05 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO listing estimate

Shares of Prostarm Info Systems are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The current grey market trends indicated a lacklustre positive outlook for the company’s shares. Should the current GMP trend sustain, the company shares may list at a premium of nearly 19 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Prostarm Info Systems

Prostarm Info Systems specialises in energy storage and power conditioning equipment. They design, manufacture, and sell various power solution products, including UPS systems, inverters, and solar hybrid systems. The company serves diverse industries like healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy, with a wide geographical presence across 18 states and 1 union territory in India. Their services include installation, rental options, and after-sales support, catering to clients like Airports Authority of India and NTPC.