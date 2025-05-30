Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Auto, Ola, Suzlon Energy, Texmaco Rail, RVNL

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, May 30, 2025: Domestic equity markets are set for a cautious opening amid weak global cues, as the benchmark Domestic equity markets are set for a cautious opening amid weak global cues, as the benchmark Nifty50 struggles to post a strong close above the 25,000 level.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a muted start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 3 points or 0.01 per cent at 24,945 as of 7:40 AM.

Most equity markets in Asia slipped after a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of US President Donald Trump's tariffs. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was lower by 1.6 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was down 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended slightly higher on Tuesday even after the US economy shrank in the first quarter, with the GDP falling 0.2 per cent. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.40 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.28 per cent.

Back home, on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 81,633.02, while the Nifty50 rose 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 24,833.6. FIIs bought shares worth ₹884.03 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹4,286.5 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler major reported a 10.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in their consolidated net profit at ₹1,802 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), whereas its revenue from operations grew by 8 per cent, reaching ₹12,204 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle (EV) maker's loss widens to ₹870 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹416 crore in the same quarter of last year. The revenue from operations declined 59.5 per cent to ₹611 crore in Q4FY25.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The firm's net profit fell by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,050 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations for the January–March period increased to ₹29,317 crore, up from ₹27,666 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Suzlon Energy: The company's net profit surged multi-fold to ₹1,180.98 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹254.12 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations rose 73 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,773.54 crore in Q4 FY25.

Nuvama Wealth Management: The company reported a 41 per cent growth in net profit to ₹255 crore in Q4FY25. Its total income rose to ₹1,125 crore during the March quarter from ₹929 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Wockhardt: The drug firm reported a consolidated net loss of ₹45 crore in Q4FY25, against a net loss of ₹177 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹743 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to ₹700 crore in the year-ago period.

Sobha: The real estate company's profit increased 481.7 per cent to ₹40.85 crore in the fourth quarter, against a profit of ₹7.02 crore for the same quarter of the previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations rose by 62 per cent to ₹1,240.61 crore in the Q4FY25.

Other stocks in news:

Prestige Estates Projects: The realty firm has partnered with Valor Group to develop an office complex worth ₹4,500 crore in Mumbai. The project encompasses a total leasable area of 1.5 million square feet and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately ₹4,500 crore.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company secured a fresh order worth ₹140.55 crore from the Ministry of Railways for supplying flat multi-purpose wagons. The order is part of the government’s push to modernise and improve the country’s freight operations.

Sunteck Realty: The real estate developer has been appointed as the developer for the redevelopment of a housing society in Mumbai’s Andheri (East). The GDV of the project is estimated to be ₹1,100 crore.

Wipro: The tech giant rolled out its global Wipro Innovation Network, an initiative aimed at accelerating co-innovation with clients using cutting-edge technologies. The network will bring together expertise from across the globe to help solve complex challenges across industries, leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The firm signed an MoU with Texmaco Rail to collaborate on railway infrastructure, including rolling stock manufacturing, metro coach production, EPC projects, and innovation in automation, digitalisation, and green technologies for future strategic initiatives.

NLC: The company signed an agreement with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd. to form a joint venture dedicated to advancing green energy projects.

UltraTech Cement: The company has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity in Wonder WallCare Private Limited on 29th May 2025, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary effective immediately.