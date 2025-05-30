Home / Markets / News / Nifty trading strategy: Apply Bull Call Spread as index remains in uptrend

Nifty trading strategy: Apply Bull Call Spread as index remains in uptrend

Nifty F&O strategy: Analysts say short-term dips in Nifty should be viewed as buying opportunities within this broader uptrend

Nifty 50, MARKET
Nifty Trading Strategy: Nifty trend remains positive as long as the swing low at 24,462 is intact
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Nifty Trading Strategy

  Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
Expiry: 5 JUN 2025
Strikes: Buy 25,000 CE and Sell 25,500 CE
Net Outflow: ~100
Stop Loss: 50
Strategy Target: 200

Rationale:
 
  • The Nifty index has structurally resumed its upward trajectory after forming a likely swing low at 24,462 on May 22.
  • The trend remains positive as long as the swing low at 24,462 is intact. Short-term dips should be viewed as buying opportunities within this broader uptrend.
  • Healthy market breadth suggests a potential resurgence in broader market momentum, with an upside target of 25,500 in the near term.
  • In light of prevailing volatility, a Bull Call Spread is recommended for capturing a moderate upside move with a favorable reward-to-risk profile.
  ================== 
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president, head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

