Nifty trading strategy: Apply Bull Call Spread as index remains in uptrend

Nifty Trading Strategy
Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
Expiry: 5 JUN 2025
Strikes: Buy 25,000 CE and Sell 25,500 CE
Net Outflow: ~100
Stop Loss: 50
Strategy Target: 200
Rationale:
- The Nifty index has structurally resumed its upward trajectory after forming a likely swing low at 24,462 on May 22.
- The trend remains positive as long as the swing low at 24,462 is intact. Short-term dips should be viewed as buying opportunities within this broader uptrend.
- Healthy market breadth suggests a potential resurgence in broader market momentum, with an upside target of 25,500 in the near term.
- In light of prevailing volatility, a Bull Call Spread is recommended for capturing a moderate upside move with a favorable reward-to-risk profile.
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president, head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.