Protean eGov Technologies zooms 20% on huge volumes; here's why

Protean eGov Technologies share price

Share price of Protean eGov Technologies , a pioneer and market leader in building Digital Public Infrastructure, was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹654 on the BSE on Thursday at 09:20 AM; after the company reported healthy performance for the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 75,651.

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped three-fold. A combined nearly 2 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for about 700,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.

Read Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty near 23,800 With today’s rally, the stock price of the information technology (IT)-enabled Services Company has recovered 47 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹445 touched on March 30, 2026. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,084 on May 21, 2025.

Protean eGov Technologies – Q4 results Protean eGov Technologies reported healthy Q4FY26 performance with revenue from operations rising 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 34 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹308 crore, driven by robust growth across tax services and new business verticals. However, it also includes one- time storage charges of ₹44 crore, adjusted for which revenue growth was 18.9 per cent YoY, 15.3 per cent QoQ. Tax services revenue surged 65 per cent YoY to ₹177 crore aided by higher PAN card issuances ahead of regulatory changes and ₹44 crore storage charge income. New business revenue nearly doubled YoY, growing 95 per cent YoY to ₹29 crore, reflecting increasing traction in DPI-led opportunities including CKYCRR 2.0 and Bima Sugam.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) increased 110 per cent YoY to ₹38 crore with EBITDA margins of 12.4 per cent, up 429 bps YoY; however down 157 bps QoQ. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) grew 53 per cent YoY and 18 per cent QoQ to ₹31 crore. Meanwhile, Protean delivered its highest-ever consolidated revenue from operations of ₹998 crore in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), growing by 19 per cent YoY on the back of strong growth momentum across core & new business verticals. Ebitda stood at ₹188 crore in FY26 vs ₹149 crore in FY25, growing by 27 per cent YoY with an Ebitda margin of 18 per cent, an increase of 125 bps on a YoY basis.

READ | BEL rises 2% on healthy Q4 show; brokerages stay cautiously optimistic Protean successfully rolled out 44 Aadhaar Seva Kendra’s across 20 States and Union Territories as of May 26. Revenue generation from these centres has commenced, with early performance in line with expectations, providing visibility into sustainable, recurring revenues, the company said. While Tax and CRA Services continued to demonstrate resilient growth, increasing traction across Identity and New Businesses reflects the company’s growing role in enabling next-generation Digital Public Infrastructure. As India’s DPI ecosystem continues to evolve, Protean remains uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, inclusion and population-scale digital infrastructure.