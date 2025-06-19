Purvankara share price zooms over 7% as subsidiary bags deal worth ₹272 cr

Puravankara share price: Puravankara share was buzzing in trade in an overall muted session on Thursday, June 19, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 7.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹301.10 per share.

However, by 10:37 AM, Puravankara shares were off day’s high, and were trading 3.28 per cent higher at ₹289.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 81,419.45 levels.

Why did Puravankara share price jump in trade today?

Puravankara share price zoomed after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, secured a letter of intent (LoI) worth a little over ₹272 crore from TRU Dwellings Private Limited.

In an exchange filing, Puravankara said, "We write to inform you that M/s. Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Limited which is the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Puravankara Limited, has received a Letter of Indent for Civil and Finishes Works for the proposed Residential Apartment at "TRU AQUAPOLIS" in Varthur, Bengaluru for M/s. Tru Dwellings Private Limited". Under the terms of the deal, Puravankara will be responsible for civil and finishes works for the proposed Residential Apartment at 'Tru Aquapolis' in Varthur, Bengaluru for TRU Dwellings. About Puravankara Puravankara Limited, based in Bengaluru, is among India's top real estate developers. Established in 1975, the company has built a legacy of over 50 years, delivering high-quality homes with a strong focus on timely delivery, transparency, and innovation.