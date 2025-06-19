Home / Markets / News / Purvankara share price zooms over 7% as subsidiary bags deal worth ₹272 cr

Purvankara share price zooms over 7% as subsidiary bags deal worth ₹272 cr

Puravankara share zoomed after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, secured a letter of intent (LoI) worth a little over ₹272 crore from TRU Dwellings Private Limited.

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing
Puravankara Limited, based in Bengaluru, is among India’s top real estate developers.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Puravankara share price: Puravankara share was buzzing in trade in an overall muted session on Thursday, June 19, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 7.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹301.10 per share.
 
However, by 10:37 AM, Puravankara shares were off day’s high, and were trading 3.28 per cent higher at ₹289.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 81,419.45 levels.
 

Why did Puravankara share price jump in trade today?

 
Puravankara share price zoomed after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction, secured a letter of intent (LoI) worth a little over ₹272 crore from TRU Dwellings Private Limited.
 
In an exchange filing, Puravankara said, “We write to inform you that M/s. Starworth Infrastructure & Construction Limited which is the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Puravankara Limited, has received a Letter of Indent for Civil and Finishes Works for the proposed Residential Apartment at “TRU AQUAPOLIS” in Varthur, Bengaluru for M/s. Tru Dwellings Private Limited”. 
 
Under the terms of the deal, Puravankara will be responsible for civil and finishes works for the proposed Residential Apartment at ‘Tru Aquapolis’ in Varthur, Bengaluru for TRU Dwellings.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates

About Puravankara 

 
Puravankara Limited, based in Bengaluru, is among India’s top real estate developers. Established in 1975, the company has built a legacy of over 50 years, delivering high-quality homes with a strong focus on timely delivery, transparency, and innovation.
 
To serve diverse customer needs, Puravankara operates through three key brands. The flagship Puravankara brand focuses on premium, technologically advanced residences. Provident Housing Limited, launched in 2008 as a wholly-owned subsidiary, caters to the mid-income housing segment. In 2021, the group introduced Purva Land, specialising in plotted developments to meet evolving investment preferences.
 
The company’s construction arm, Starworth Infrastructure and Construction Limited (SICL), delivers technology-enabled construction solutions. Puravankara has also expanded into commercial office spaces, strengthening its presence across the real estate value chain.
 
With operations in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Kolkata, Coimbatore, and Mangaluru, Puravankara was among the first Indian real estate companies to secure Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It has so far delivered over 86 residential and commercial projects, covering more than 50 million square feet of development.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; SMIDs slip; Siemens Energy, Reliance Infra up 5% each

Arisinfra Solutions IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 31%, GMP at 11%

Monolithisch India lists at 62% premium on NSE SME, beats GMP estimates

Aavas Financiers climbs 2% as board approves raising ₹200 crore via NCDs

Premium

Nifty MidCap sees breakdown, can dip 8%; SmallCap clinches to key support

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesPuravankaraReal estate stocksReal estate developersMarket trends

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story