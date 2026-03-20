Qatar gas strike impact; Petronet LNG, Gail could dip another 10%: Analysts

Petronet LNG has reversed its trend, surrendering all the gains accumulated earlier this year, says research analyst Ajit Mishra of Religare.

Gas stocks in focus amid Qatar hub strike: Petronet LNG, Gail India could extend fall, says Ajit Mishra of Religare. (Photo: Shutterstock)