Quality Power IPO allotment today: check status, GMP, likely listing price

Quality Power IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, receiving lackluster participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 1.29 times.

Once the Quality Power IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India), the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Quality Power IPO allotment status directly:

Check Quality Power IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Quality Power IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Check Quality Power IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Quality Power IPO final subscription status

The Rs 858 crore public offering of Quality Power, offered at a price band of Rs 401-425 with a lot size of 26 shares, received bids for 1,43,31,330 shares against the 1,11,12,530 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 1.29 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.

Quality Power IPO witnessed the highest demand from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who oversubscribed to 1.83 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 1.45 times their allocated quota, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 1.03 times.

Quality Power IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Quality Power were trading flat at Rs 425 per share, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, Quality Power IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil today.

Quality Power IPO likely listing price

Shares of Quality Power are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, February 21, 2025. Taking the current grey market trends into consideration, Quality Power shares may list flat at around Rs 425 per share. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Quality Power Electrical Equipments

Quality Power Electrical Equipments provides high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions for electrical grid connectivity and energy transition. The company is a technology-driven entity specialising in the provision of power products and solutions across the power generation, transmission, distribution, and automation sectors. Additionally, the company offers equipment and solutions tailored for emerging applications such as large-scale renewables. Manufacturing operations in India are spread across two locations, including Sangli, Maharashtra, and Aluva, Kerala. As part of its global expansion, Quality Power acquired 51 per cent of the share capital in Endoks Enerji Anonim Şirketi (“Endoks”) in 2011, which has design, operation, assembly, project management, and delivery facilities in Ankara, Turkey.