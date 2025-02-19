Stocks to Watch, Feb 19, 2025: L&T, Concor, Airtel, Akzo Nobel, Power Grid

Stocks to Watch on February 19, 2025: Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start flat-to-negative tracking global cues and foreign investors activity. Around 7:40 AM, Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start flat-to-negative tracking global cues and foreign investors activity. Around 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded lower by 19.6 points at 22,953. On Tuesday, Sensex ended with a marginal loss of 29 points or 0.04 per cent at 75,967. The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 22,945, down 14 points or 0.06 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that could buzz in trade on February 19, 2025:

Elantas Beck India: The company reported a 20 per cent decline in its Q3 net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 29.74 crore as compared to Rs 36.9 crore a year ago.

Bharti Airtel: The company's promoters Bharti Enterprises are planning to utilise the proceeds from the latest stake sale in Bharti Airtel to refinance loans taken to acquire a 24.5 per cent equity stake in British Telecom (BT) last year, as per reports.

Akzo Nobel: Private equity firm Blackstone Inc. has entered the race to acquire Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel's paint business.

Mahindra Lifespace: The company in partnership with Livingstone Infra will redevelop a cluster of projects in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,650 crore.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel UK received approval from Neath Port Talbot Council’s Planning Committee for a proposal to build a £1.25 billion electric arc furnace steelmaking facility at Port Talbot in South Wales.

PNB: Punjab National Bank reported a fraud of Rs 270.57 crore by Odisha-based Gupta Power Infrastructure Ltd to the Reserve Bank.

Power Grid: After being selected as a successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB), the power generation company is aiming to acquire Bidar Transco Ltd (BTL).

Can Fin Homes: The company is planning to raise Rs 2,000 crore through five-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

IREDA: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) was granted provisional registration as a finance company at Gift City in Gujarat.

Concor: Container Corporation of India has won an order to manufacture and supply 30 no's BLSS (spine car) rakes on a turn-key basis to Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, a Govt. of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. The value of the order excluding freight charges (including goods and services tax (GST)) is Rs 689.76 crore.

L&T: Larsen and Toubro has acquired a balance 26 per cent stake in its arm L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and also executed the joint venture termination agreement with NPCIL.

Patanjali Foods: The Supreme Court of India dismissed the special leave petition filed by the Income Tax Department, by passing an ex-parte order pronounced on January 15, 2025., the company said through its filing. The income tax department had raised pre–corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) demands of Rs 186 crore on the company for various assessment years.

Transformers and Rectifiers: The company bagged orders worth Rs 166.45 crore from Hyosung T&D India. The company will manufacture and supply single-phase coupling Transformers and single-phase for TBCB projects.

Piramal Pharma: The US Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA) has issued form-483 with 6 observations after its inspection at Piramal Pharma's Turbhe facility from February 11, 2025, to February 17, 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma: The US FDA concluded a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at the company arm Eugia Steriles' facility situated in Andhra Pradesh. The inspection concluded with 5 observations.