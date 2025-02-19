Stock Markets: Trade set-up for Sensex, Nifty50 today; Hexaware IPO listing

Stock Markets Today, Wednesday, February 19, 2025: Stock markets today will stay stock-specific, while tracking global cues and foreign investors activity on Wednesday. At 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were 14 points lower at 22,958 level.

On Tuesday, India stock markets ended in the negative territory, after a one-day hiatus, amid profit booking at higher levels. The benchmarks BSE Sensex, and the NSE Nifty, however, ended sharply off lows for a second straight day.

ALSO READ: Buy & Sell: Top picks by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities for February 19 The 30-share Sensex settled 29 points lower at 75,967, after touching a low of 75,531. Similarly, the broader 50-share Nifty closed at 22,945, down 14 points. It touched a low of 22 ,801.

The intraday recovery came amid a healthy buying by FPIs/FIIs. Yesterday, foreign investors net bought India shares worth Rs 4,786.56 crore. DIIs, on the other hand, sold India stocks worth Rs 3,072.19 crore.

That said, the current stock market correction has weakened India's influence in the widely followed MSCI Emerging Market (EM) indices. The country's weighting has dropped by more than 200 basis points (bps) to below 20 per cent in the MSCI EM, and its spinoff MSCI EM Investable Market Index (IMI), courtesy the $1-trillion rout in India stocks since September, 2024.

However, analysts at Emkay Institutional Equities believe the stock markets are nearing the end of the ongoing selloff with the volatility receding by the end of the first quarter of the current calendar year (Q1CY25).

Stock Market Outlook Today, Feb 19: How to trade Sensex, Nifty today?

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities:

Tuesday was yet another session where the Nifty index managed to protect the support of 22,800. Nifty made an intraday low at 22,801 and recovered 170 points from there in the second half. However, the Nifty chart shows the index is still below all important moving averages. It needs to surpass 5-days EMA, placed near 23,000, to show initial signs of trend reversal.

Above 23,000, Nifty could extend the pullback towards 23,235. On the downside any level below 22,725 could resume the downtrend.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities:

Despite the intraday stock market recovery, the short-term texture of the market remains on the weak side. We are of the view that the current market texture is non-directional, but 22,800 on the Nifty and 75,500 on the Sensex will be the sacrosanct support zone for day traders.

Above this zone, a pullback move could continue up to 23,100-23,200/76,000-76,300. On the other side, below 22,800/75,500, the sentiment could change. Below this zone, it could retest the level of 22,725-22,650/75,200-75,000.

Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

The Nifty index is shifting from a downtrend to a sideways-to-bullish stance, as it continues to hold key support zones while attracting steady buying at lower levels. The 22,800 zone has emerged as a key demand area, lending support to the ongoing recovery attempt. However, unless the index decisively breaches the 23,200 resistance, upside moves are likely to encounter stiff opposition, fueled by renewed call writing and technical hurdles.

With stock market volatility on a rise, the 22,900–22,800 range is shaping up as a crucial battleground, where put writers are firmly holding their ground. Given the fragile market structure and lingering uncertainty, a ‘Buy on Dips’ strategy remains favorable. Immediate resistance is observed at 23,200, while strong support is established at 22,800.

Sebi beefs up investor security

Market regulator -- Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) -- has proposed a SIM binding mechanism to prevent unauthorised access to trading and demat accounts. This mechanism aims to ensure that a unique client code (UCC) can only be accessed by the device linked to the SIM, mirroring the security protocols used by UPI apps. READ MORE

Asia, US Markets Update

Asia Pacific markets were mixed on Wednesday amid a slew of economic data releases, and ahead of the release of the US Fed's latest policy minutes (12:30 AM IST).

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225, which started the day 0.13 per cent lower, recovered to trade 0.07 per cent down after Business sentiment for Japanese manufacturers rose for a second month in February to plus 3 — its highest level since November, 2024.

Australia’s ASX200, too, was quoting 0.26 per cent weak, while New Zealand’s benchmark NZX200 index was up 0.04 per cent after the country’s central bank (Reserve Bank of New Zealand) delivered a fourth straight interest rate cut of 50 bps.

South Korea’s Kospi index was ruling 1.5 per cent higher.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 closed at a record high of 6,129.58, with the index gaining 0.24 per cent, after touching an intraday record of 6,129.63. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.07 per cent up, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.02 per cent.

Russia-Ukraine War Update

Making further progress in his attempt to ed the Ukraine-Russia war, US President Donald Trump's administration said it will hold more talks with Russia on the subject. Trump even said Kyiv should not have stared the war, and that it should have entered talks much earlier.

IPOs Today: Hexaware Listing

Back home, Hexaware Technologies shares are set to debut on the stock markets today. The issue price of Hexaware Technologies IPO was set at Rs 708 per share.

That apart, the basis of allotment for Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO (Quality Power IPO) will be finalised today.

In the SME category, shares of Maxvolt Energy Industries, Voler Car, and PS Raj Steels will list in the stock markets. That apart, the basis of allotment of Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO will be finalised today.

Stocks to Watch, Feb 19, 2025:

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company will undertake a cluster redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, in partnership with Livingstone Infra, at an estimated gross development value of Rs 1,650 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA has completed a pre-approval inspection of the pharmaceutical company’s Eugia Steriles Private facility in Andhra Pradesh. The US Authority issues five procedural observations.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led mining company has received approval from 83 per cent of its creditors for its proposed demerger plan.