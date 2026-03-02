Home / Markets / News / Rajputana Stainless sets price band for ₹255 crore IPO opening March 9

Rajputana Stainless sets price band for ₹255 crore IPO opening March 9

The company's maiden public offering will open on March 9 and conclude on March 11, according to its statement

IPO MARKET, INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:49 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Rajputana Stainless Ltd on Monday fixed a price band of ₹116-122 per share for its upcoming ₹255 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The company's maiden public offering will open on March 9 and conclude on March 11, according to its statement.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issuance of up to 1.46crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 62.5 lakh shares by promoter Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta. This aggregates the total fund raising to ₹255 crore at the higher end of the price band.

The company will use the proceeds from the fresh issue to set up a manufacturing facility at Panchmahal district, Gujarat, expand its product portfolio, repay debt, and cover general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 1991 as Rajputana Steel Castings, the company transitioned into Rajputana Stainless in 2007 after a strategic restructuring.

Rajputana Stainless specialises in manufacturing long and flat stainless-steel products which include billets, forging ingots and rolled black bars.

It primarily serves the domestic market through direct sales and network of traders. Additionally, the company exports its products to five international markets namely the UAE, US, Turkey, Kuwait and Poland.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹932 crore in FY25, compared to ₹910 crore in FY24. Its net profit was ₹40 crore as against ₹31.6 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies hits over 2-year high; stock price doubles in 5 weeks

Sebi boosts tech-driven measures to curb scams, safeguard retail investors

War worries! Yatra Online, Easy Trip Planners, ixigo, TBO TEK dip up to 14%

Ola Electric shares tank 16%, hit record low; stock down 86% from peak

This Tata stock has surged 55% in 4 days; should buy more or book profit?

Topics :IPOsinitial public offerings IPOsMarket news

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story