Rajputana Stainless sets price band for ₹255 crore IPO opening March 9

Rajputana Stainless Ltd on Monday fixed a price band of ₹116-122 per share for its upcoming ₹255 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The company's maiden public offering will open on March 9 and conclude on March 11, according to its statement.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issuance of up to 1.46crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 62.5 lakh shares by promoter Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta. This aggregates the total fund raising to ₹255 crore at the higher end of the price band.

The company will use the proceeds from the fresh issue to set up a manufacturing facility at Panchmahal district, Gujarat, expand its product portfolio, repay debt, and cover general corporate purposes.