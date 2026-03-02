War worries! Yatra Online, Easy Trip Planners, ixigo, TBO TEK dip up to 14%

Shares of tour, travel-related firms

Share prices of tour, travel-related firms were under pressure, falling up to 14 per cent on Monday following the West Asia tensions.

Among individual stocks, Yatra Online tanked 14 per cent to ₹102.40 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The company is India’s Largest Corporate Travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies.

In the past week, the stock has declined 28 per cent, as against 3.2 per cent fall in the benchmark index. It has slipped 49 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹201.85 touched on November 17, 2025.

Share price of ixigo plunged 14 per cent to ₹147 in intra-day trade, followed by BLS International Services (10 per cent at ₹250.05), Easy Trip Planners (9 per cent at ₹7.81), TBO TEK (8 per cent to ₹1,125.90) and Thomas Cook (India) (5 per cent at ₹98.05). At 02:29 PM; these stocks were trading up to 10 per cent lower, as compared to 1.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. TBO TEK is one of the world's leading B2B travel technology platforms. ixigo (Le Travenues Technology) is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels.

BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services. Thomas Cook (India) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services including Foreign Exchange, Corporate Travel, MICE, Leisure Travel, Value Added Services, and Visa Services. Why are tour, travel-related services stocks under pressure? The coordinated US–Israel strikes on Iran mark a sharp escalation in West Asia tensions, shifting the situation from limited hostilities to active military exchange after Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on US bases.

Escalation in the US-Israel-Iran conflict has led to airspace closures across the Gulf and damage/disruption at Dubai and Abu Dhabi hubs. Dubai International Airport operations have been suspended/restricted, affecting a key global transit hub. Indian carriers, including IndiGo, have cancelled or rerouted flights amid safety restrictions. Hundreds of flights across India-Gulf corridors are cancelled or delayed. Gulf hubs (Dubai/Doha/Abu Dhabi) are critical east-west transit nodes; their shutdown causes cascading global disruption. Escalation of conflict in West Asia presents a near-term negative for airline companies like IndiGo, driven by disruption to Gulf airspace and potential operational constraints at Dubai - a critical global transit hub - which could temporarily reduce international ASKs, depress connectivity traffic, and lower aircraft utilization, according to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities.