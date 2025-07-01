Raymond Lifestyle, Voltas: How to trade 5 worst performing stock of H1 2025

Raymond LifestyleCurrent Price: ₹1,304 Upside Potential: 22.7% Support: ₹1,269; 1,119 Resistance: ₹1,400; ₹1,535 Raymond Lifestyle stock is seen attempting a breakout on the daily chart for the first-time since February 2025. The stock needs to register a weekly close above ₹1,279 to confirm the breakout. As such, the stock can potentially rally towards its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands around ₹1,600 levels, shows the daily chart. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,400 and ₹1,535 levels. Near support for the stock exists at ₹1,269; while the overall trend is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above 1,119 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Ola, Paytm crash up to 50% in H1 2025; are new-age stocks worth buying now?
VoltasCurrent Price: ₹1,326 Upside Potential: 13.1% Support: ₹1,305; ₹1,264; ₹1,226 Resistance: ₹1,342; ₹1,390; ₹1,430 Voltas share is seen consolidating above its 100-DMA in recent days after a gap of nearly six months. The 100-DMA at ₹1,305 should act as a near-term support; below which the stock may seek support around ₹1,264 and ₹1,226 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,500 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,342, ₹1,390 and ₹1,430 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
KNR ConstructionsCurrent Price: ₹221 Upside Potential: 19.9% Support: ₹216; ₹206 Resistance: ₹240; ₹250 KNR Constructions stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹206 levels, with near support seen at ₹216. On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹228 to regain upside momentum. The stock can potentially soar to ₹265 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹240 and ₹250 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | 10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)Current Price: ₹39.12 Upside Potential: 20.1% Support: ₹36.13; ₹35.55 Resistance: ₹40.82; ₹43; ₹44.80 IOB stock has been languishing around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which now stands at ₹36.13, for nearly three months now. Similarly, on the monthly scale the stock is seen seeking support around its 50-Month Moving Average at ₹35.55 levels. The outlook for the stock is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as these support levels continue to be respected. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹40.82 levels to gain strength. The stock can potentially jump back to ₹47 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹43 and ₹44.80 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Blue Star CompanyCurrent Price: ₹1,664 Upside Potential: 19% Support: ₹1,624; ₹1,525 Resistance: ₹1,690; ₹1,800; ₹1,865 Blue Star stock is seen trading above its 20-DMA in recent sessions. The 20-DMA support stands at ₹1,624, followed by the key support at ₹1,525 levels. On the upside, the stock may attempt a pullback towards ₹1,980 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,690, ₹1,800 and ₹1,865 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app