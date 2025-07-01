Home / Markets / News / Raymond Lifestyle, Voltas: How to trade 5 worst performing stock of H1 2025

One in every 10 Nifty 500 stocks shed over 20% in the first-half of 2025. Here are 5 stocks among the top losers, which can potentially gain up to 23% in second-half this year, as per technical charts

Technical charts suggest a likely positive bias for Raymond Lifestyle, Voltas, Blue Star, IOB and KNR Constructions in H2 2025.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
The Indian stock market ended the first-half (H1 2025) of the calendar year on a positive note, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark Nifty 50 index up 8 per cent, and the broader Nifty 500 advancing around 5.5 per cent.  Despite the gains, 1 in every 10 stocks from the broader Nifty 500 index suffered a net loss of over 20 per cent in H1 2025. Another 90 stocks were down in the range of 10 - 20 per cent, shows data from ACE Equity.  The biggest loser among the Nifty 500 stocks was - Aditya Birla Fashion Retail - down 73 per cent - on account of the on-going demerger activity of Madura Fashion and Lifestyle into a separate entity. That apart, Raymond and Siemens shares also witnessed a decline of up to 58 per cent amid the respective demerger activities.  Among others - OLA Electric Mobility, Praj Industries, Raymond Lifestyle, KNR Constructions, Natco Pharma, Sonata Software, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Cyient, Oracle Financial Services, Varun Beverages, Kalyan Jewellers, Voltas, UCO Bank, Swiggy, PVR Inox, Blue Star, KEC International, HFCL, Tata Technologies and RECL dipped over 20 per cent each.  ALSO READ: Can Nifty hit 30,000 in H2 2025? Buy or sell FMCG, Auto stocks? Chart check  Against this background, here are the 5 top losers of H1 2025 which could turn winners in the second-half of the calendar year 2025 based on the existing chart patterns. 

Raymond Lifestyle

Current Price: ₹1,304  Upside Potential: 22.7%  Support: ₹1,269; 1,119  Resistance: ₹1,400; ₹1,535  Raymond Lifestyle stock is seen attempting a breakout on the daily chart for the first-time since February 2025. The stock needs to register a weekly close above ₹1,279 to confirm the breakout. As such, the stock can potentially rally towards its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands around ₹1,600 levels, shows the daily chart.  Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,400 and ₹1,535 levels. Near support for the stock exists at ₹1,269; while the overall trend is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above 1,119 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | Ola, Paytm crash up to 50% in H1 2025; are new-age stocks worth buying now? 

Voltas

Current Price: ₹1,326  Upside Potential: 13.1%  Support: ₹1,305; ₹1,264; ₹1,226  Resistance: ₹1,342; ₹1,390; ₹1,430  Voltas share is seen consolidating above its 100-DMA in recent days after a gap of nearly six months. The 100-DMA at ₹1,305 should act as a near-term support; below which the stock may seek support around ₹1,264 and ₹1,226 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,500 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,342, ₹1,390 and ₹1,430 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

KNR Constructions

Current Price: ₹221  Upside Potential: 19.9%  Support: ₹216; ₹206  Resistance: ₹240; ₹250  KNR Constructions stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock holds above ₹206 levels, with near support seen at ₹216. On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹228 to regain upside momentum. The stock can potentially soar to ₹265 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹240 and ₹250 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | 10 large-cap stocks to bet across sectors that may gain up to 32% in H2CY25 

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)

Current Price: ₹39.12  Upside Potential: 20.1%  Support: ₹36.13; ₹35.55  Resistance: ₹40.82; ₹43; ₹44.80  IOB stock has been languishing around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which now stands at ₹36.13, for nearly three months now. Similarly, on the monthly scale the stock is seen seeking support around its 50-Month Moving Average at ₹35.55 levels.  The outlook for the stock is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as these support levels continue to be respected. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹40.82 levels to gain strength. The stock can potentially jump back to ₹47 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹43 and ₹44.80 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Blue Star Company

Current Price: ₹1,664  Upside Potential: 19%  Support: ₹1,624; ₹1,525  Resistance: ₹1,690; ₹1,800; ₹1,865  Blue Star stock is seen trading above its 20-DMA in recent sessions. The 20-DMA support stands at ₹1,624, followed by the key support at ₹1,525 levels. On the upside, the stock may attempt a pullback towards ₹1,980 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,690, ₹1,800 and ₹1,865 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

