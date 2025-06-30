Sensex, Nifty slip after 4-day rally; PSBs, smallcaps cushion losses

From a technical perspective, Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Invesments said, while 25,670 put a pause to Friday's surge on anticipated lines, a significant number of Nifty50 constituents pulled back swiftly from their respective peaks.

"This raises the potential for a consolidation this week. Dips thereof may be held above 25,550 initially, but for the week, we will keep 25,440 or 25,300 as the downside marker, as the near term objective of 26,200-26,500 continues to be in play," he added.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty, FMCG, Private Banks, Auto and Financial Services were trading lower. However, the public sector bank (PSB) stocks were rallying after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked chiefs of PSBs to take advantage of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) jumbo rate cut to increase lending toward productive sectors of the economy. In addition, FM Sitharaman asked to maintain profitability momentum in the ongoing fiscal year (FY26) as the sector continues to report improved asset quality, with net NPA falling to 0.52 per cent as of Mach FY25.

SMIDs outperform leading indices

However, the broader markets were trading in the green, outperforming the leading indices. Last checked, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading 0.42 per cent higher, led by gains in Maharashtra Bank (4.7 per cent), Waaree Energies (4.4 per cent), Union Bank of India (3.17 per cent), Bandhan Bank (3.15 per cent), Indian Bank (2.6 per cent) and Bharat Dynamics up 2.5 per cent). Among others, Mazagon Dock, Cummins India, Aditya Birla Capital, Glemark Pharmaceuticals, Mphasis, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Federal Bank were up over 2 per cent each.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up over 0.5 per cent, on the back of gains in Kaynes Technology India, Data Patterns, Godfrey Phillips, Zen Technologies, Aadhar Housing Finance, Redington, IDBI Bank, Laurus Labs, Shyam Metalics, and CDSL up over 2 per cent each.