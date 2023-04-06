Home / Markets / News / RBI rate hike touch & go affair amid inflation, growth concerns, swaps show

Policy decisions this week from some of the Reserve Bank of India's global peers offer a good reason for the split

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 6:56 AM IST
By Subhadip Sircar and Akshay Chinchalkar

India’s rates traders are on the fence about a quarter-point rate hike on Thursday, even though a majority of economists are predicting one.
 
Policy decisions this week from some of the Reserve Bank of India’s global peers offer a good reason for the split. While Australia’s central bank bolstered the case for global doves by calling a halt to its tightening cycle, its New Zealand counterpart emboldened hawks by opting for a larger-than-expected hike.

The RBI decision comes amid still-elevated inflation and economic growth that’s relatively stable but forecast to slow. Concern over a potential global banking crisis has eased but not gone away, while a rally in oil prices suggests further price pressures.

Here are three charts showing how markets are positioned into the RBI decision:


Treasury yields dropped last month as traders started to bet the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year as growth slows. This has widened India’s bond yield premium over the US, making the rupee more attractive as a carry target. A rate hike this week by the RBI would further burnish its appeal.

India’s currency will appreciate to 79 per dollar by the end of the fiscal year in March 2024, stronger than the earlier prediction of 82, UBS Group AG said this week in a research note.

Topics :InflationRBI PolicyRBI repo rateMarketsIndian Economyeconomic growthHome Loan

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

