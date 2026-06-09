RBI's special ECB window may attract up to $20 billion in overseas inflows

"Regular borrowers such as PFC, Nabard, IRFC, and other government-owned entities already have offshore borrowing plans in the pipeline, and could roll out issuances as early as this month. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) could also tap the market if funding costs turn attractive," the person added.

However, market participants cautioned that the narrow interest rate differential between domestic and overseas borrowings could limit the attractiveness of the route despite the RBI's support. Elevated US treasury yields have compressed the potential savings from offshore fundraising, posing a challenge for issuers seeking a meaningful cost advantage.

"The issuer pipeline is clearly building up, but the pace and scale of fundraising will ultimately depend on investor appetite," another market participant said. "With a window of opportunity currently open and an estimated 3 per cent cost advantage, borrowers may choose to accelerate their overseas fundraising plans, including pre-funding requirements for projects scheduled for the coming year. The relatively narrow interest rate differential could also act as a constraint, as some borrowers may prefer to stay in the domestic market unless offshore funding offers a clear pricing benefit," he added.