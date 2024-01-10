Opening Bell:: Sensex, Nifty start trade on a flat note; Adani shares rise

Stock market updates on Wednesday, January 10, 2023: Equity benchmark indices started Wednesday's trading session on a flat note amid mixes cues from global peers.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened almost unmoved at 71,383, and quoted around 71,410, up 25-odd points. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 21,550 levels.
Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Sun Pharma were few of the early movers, while banking shares start trading on a tentative note.
Cues from the Asian peers were mixed this morning. Japan's Nikkei surged 1.8 per cent. On the other hand, Straits Times, Kospi and Taiwan slipped around 0.5 per cent each.
Overnight, the US market ended on a subdued note as hopes of a rate cut by Fed in March were seen decreasing; with inflation data later this week to guide sentiment. Investors also turned cautious as the 10-year bond yield hovered around the 4 per cent mark since the last few day.
The Dow Jones dipped 0.4 per cent, and the S&P 500 was down 0.2 per cent. Nasdaq, however, added 0.1 per cent.
Among individual stocks, LIC is likely to be in focus after the state-run insurer said it collected nearly 44 per cent YoY higher new business premium in December.
Primary Market Update
Jyothi CNC Automation Rs 1,000 crore IPO sailed through on Day 1 of the offer perion on Tuesday. The issue was subscribed 2.5 times, with strong demand seen from retail (8.3 times) and HNIs (3.6 times) segment.
Global and domestic equities alike have remained unfazed by the geopolitical crises in the year gone by. The ongoing war in Gaza, however, risks roping in world powers as tensions brew in the Red Sea, while upcoming Taiwanese elections are keeping the mood in East Asia sour. So, are markets ignoring the geopolitical risk in 2024? Watch Video
8:58 AM
Equity issuances could top $40 bn in 2024, says Kotak Investment Banking
The average listing gains stood at an encouraging 33 per cent, making the BSE IPO index the third-best-performing such index globally. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Results preview: Insurers may see compression in Q3 profit margin
The life insurance industry is expected to report a compression in its margin during the third quarter of 2023-24 (Q3FY24), showing a decline in the share of non-participatory (non-par) products and movements in interest rates. Meanwhile, the combined ratio of non-life insurers is expected to feel the pressure of rising catastrophic events and surge in medical issues. The reduction in the share of non-participating products among life insurers is one of the major reasons for the contraction in the value of new business (VNB) margins of the companies. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Nykaa sees sharp upswing on robust performance in the third quarter
Overall at the consolidated level, Nykaa expects overall NSV to grow at a mid-20s percentage rate and revenue to grow at a low-20s percentage rate on YoY basis in 3QFY24. READ MORE
8:43 AM
LIC drives new business premium growth in December 2023, shows data
Life insurers collected 43.76 per cent higher new business premium (NBP) in December 2023 year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on the back of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'s strong performance. The NBP of LIC, which has been looking to arrest a fall in its market share, almost doubled. This was also the first month in the current financial year when market leader LIC's NBP grew. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Results preview: Yet another healthy showing likely for capital goods in Q3
Brokerages - Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Kotak Institutional Equities and Prabhudas Lilladher - estimated revenue growth for their capital goods universe to be 11-16 per cent year-on-year. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Results preview: Nifty 50 earnings likely to enter slow lane in Q3
If estimates of brokerages are anything to go by, there will be a sharp decline in the earnings growth of Nifty 50 companies in October-December 2023 (Q3FY24) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis from strong double-digit growth in the previous three quarters. READ MORE
8:31 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes at 21,574, hints of a tepid start
8:25 AM
Asian Market Update:: Nikkei soars 1.8% in mixed trade
8:20 AM
Stocks to Watch: Delta Corp, Vedanta, KIOCL, Power Grid, M&M, IRCTC, Lupin
Delta Corp reported 15 per cent YoY decline in Q3 consolidated revenue to Rs 231.7 crore. Net profit slumped 59 per cent to Rs 34.5 crore. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Buy Glenmark Life, Amber for up to 8% upside, recommends HDFC Securities
On the broader market outlook, Vinay Rajani technical & derivative analyst of HDFC Securities expects Nifty to face resistance around 21,750. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Nifty IT index trapped in consolidation range; Auto nears major hurdle
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty IT index is seen consolidating in the 35,300 - 34,400 trading range. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Fund flows:: FIIs turn sellers; DIIs net buy on Tuesday
FIIs net sold stocks to the tune of Rs 990.90 crore on Tuesday, while DIIs were net buyers of shares worth Rs 104.23 crore.
8:02 AM
Czech PM arrives in India to attend Gujarat summit, received by CM Patel
The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Apple veteran Saori Casey to join Sonos as chief financial officer
Apple Inc. veteran Saori Casey will become chief financial officer at the smart speaker company Sonos Inc., marking another high-profile defection for the iPhone maker. READ MORE