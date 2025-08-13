Regaal Resources IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 16x, GMP at 29%

Regaal Resources IPO Day 2 subscription status: The The initial public offering (IPO) of maize speciality products manufacturer, Regaal Resources, which opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 12, has received a favourable response from investors.

The NSE data suggests that the ₹306 crore offering of Regaal Resources received bids for 346.5 million equity shares, against 20.9 million shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 16.5 times as of 1:20 PM on Wednesday, August 13.

Among the investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 38.26 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid for 14.83 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), for 3.11 times.

Regaal Resources IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Regaal Resources were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on the second day of its subscription window. Sources tracking unofficial market activities showed that Regaal Resources shares were trading at around ₹132 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹30 or 29.5 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Regaal Resources IPO review The company has received favourable reviews from the brokerages for its public offering. Analysts at Arihant Capital and Anand Rathi Research Team have recommended subscribing to the issue for a long-term perspective. READ MORE

Regaal Resources IPO details The public offering is a book-built issue, which comprises a fresh issue of 20.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.4 million shares. Regaal Resources IPO is available at a price band of ₹96 to ₹102 per share, and a lot size of 144 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 144 shares of Regaal Resources IPO and in multiples thereof. To bid for one lot or 144 shares of Regaal Resources IPO, a retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,688, taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 1,872 shares, amounting to ₹1,90,944.

The three-day subscription window to bid for the public offering is set to conclude on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Regaal Resources IPO shares is likely to get finalised on Monday, August 18, 2025, with shares getting credited into demat accounts by Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Shares of Regaal Resources are set to make their D-Street debut tentatively on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, by listing on the BSE and NSE. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers.