This smallcap company stock zooms 8%, hits record high on ₹701-cr deal win

Transrail Lighting share price: was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 8.47 per cent to hit a fresh record (all-time high) of ₹855.40 per share. Transrail Lighting share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 8.47 per cent to hit a fresh record (all-time high) of ₹855.40 per share.

At 12:40 PM, Transrail Lighting shares were trading 5.06 per cent higher at ₹828.5 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 80,481.24 levels.

Why did Transrail Lighting share price jump in trade today?

Transrail Lighting share price zoomed today after it bagged new orders totalling ₹701 crore from both Indian and overseas clients.

In a statement, the company said, “Transrail Lighting Limited, a turnkey EPC company with prominence in Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) with a diversification in Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting businesses has bagged new orders totalling ₹701 crore from both Indian and overseas clients, pushing its cumulative FY26 order inflow beyond ₹2,300 crore.”

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates “The new orders we booked across International and India markets emphasises our competitive edge and have taken the order intake for the year to date to INR 2,300 crore. These orders include T&D orders in the international market as well as domestic orders in Civil and Pole & Lighting verticals. Our execution excellence & customer-centric approach, and strong financials are driving traction across our businesses and we remain committed to delivering high-quality projects in a timely manner,” said Randeep Narang, MD and CEO of Transrail Lighting. About Transrail Lighting Transrail Lighting is among the leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies with over 40 years of expertise in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. The company has established a global presence, operating in 59 countries across five continents. The company delivers end-to-end turnkey solutions encompassing design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, and testing across its core business verticals -- Power T&D, Civil Construction, Railways, Poles & Lighting, and Solar EPC.