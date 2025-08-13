Premier Explosives shares soar 16% as Q1 profit doubles; key numbers here

Shares of Premier Explosives surged over 16 per cent on Wednesday after the company's net profit doubled in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).

The explosives company's stock rose as much as 16.6 per cent during the day to ₹498 per share, the steepest intraday fall since May 19 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 14.2 per cent lower at ₹487.7 apiece, compared to a 0.48 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:35 PM.

Shares of the firm have fallen over 30 per cent from their June peak to Tuesday's close and currently trade at 18 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 5.6 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Premier Explosives has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,651.23 crore.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Premier Explosives Q1 results The company reported a 109.7 per cent jump in net profit to ₹15.35 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹7.32 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 71.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹142.15 crore. Ebitda grew 35 per cent to ₹20.9 crore from ₹15 crore a year earlier, while Ebitda margins narrowed by 400 basis points to 14.68 per cent from 18.48 per cent. The company's order book stood at ₹988.5 crore at the end of June, up from ₹750 crore at the close of the financial year 2025.

Premier Explosives ₹300 crore fundraise The board has approved raising up to ₹300 crore through the issue of equity shares or other eligible securities via one or more public or private offerings. The fundraise may be carried out through preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, rights issue, further public offering, or other permissible modes, subject to shareholder and other statutory approvals. ALSO READ: ₹3,200-cr order sends Antony Waste Handling share price 10% higher today About Premier Explosives Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining, infrastructure, industries, defence and space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.