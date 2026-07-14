REIT-focused mutual funds set to debut as dedicated indices gain traction

At present, Reits have around 60-65 per cent weight with Embassy Office Parks Reit, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, and Nexus Select Trust being the major constituents. Developers such as DLF, Lodha Developers, Prestige Estates Projects, Godrej Properties, and The Phoenix Mills make up the rest. The Reit allocation, according to MF officials, is expected to rise as more Reits are listed.
According to Awasthi, the Nifty Reits & Realty Index Fund, in its current form, is ideal for investors looking for long-term exposure to commercial real estate.
"The fund can serve as a proxy for real estate investing by combining the income-generating characteristics of Reits with the growth potential of listed real estate companies. Investors seeking regular cash flows may also use a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) to create an income stream," he said.