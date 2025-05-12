IndiGo, SpiceJet: Aviation stocks fly amid easing tensions between Ind-Pak

Aviation-linked stocks rallied up to 10.4 per cent on Monday after India and Pakistan came to an understanding for a ceasefire. India reopened 32 airports across northern and western parts of the country that were shut in the wake of mounting tension between India and Pakistan.

READ MORE: India reopens 32 airports after military de-escalation with Pakistan According to a notice issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to airmen, all 32 airports were now open.

Airline operations are normal at Delhi Airport:

Delhi International Airport on Sunday and said that the airport operations continue to remain normal . However, they also issued an advisory informing that some flight schedules may be impacted due to current uncertain conditions.

According to the advisory, "Delhi Airport operations continue to remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted, and security processing times could be longer."

Passengers are advised to stay informed through updates from their respective airlines and follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

ALSO READ | Market volatility gauge India VIX drops 20% on easing border tensions The airport also asked passengers to arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints and to cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.

Also Read

Airports shut

Amid rising border tension last week, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other aviation regulators issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) had announce a temporary suspension of civilian operations at 32 airports across northern and western India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a press release.

Citing “operational reasons”, the ministry stated that the suspension would remain in force from May 9 on May 15.

Airports affected by the closure

The affected airports span multiple states: