Reliance Industries shares rise 2% after incorporating JV with Meta for AI

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 1.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 6.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Reliance Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹20 trillion.

REIL, incorporated in India on October 24, 2025, will focus on developing, marketing, and distributing enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) services, the company said in a statement. Reliance Intelligence will initially invest ₹2 crore for a subscription of 20 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each.

Reliance Industries has announced the incorporation of Reliance Enterprise Intelligence, a joint venture between Reliance Industries' wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Intelligence and Facebook Overseas Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms Inc.

Under the amended joint venture agreement, Reliance Intelligence will hold a 70 per cent stake in REIL, while Facebook Overseas will own the remaining 30 per cent. Both partners have jointly committed an initial investment of about ₹855 crore, it said.

Reliance said the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal, and no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the incorporation of the new entity.

Reliance investments in AI infra may top $12-15 bn