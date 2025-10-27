Home / Markets / News / Reliance Industries shares rise 2% after incorporating JV with Meta for AI

Reliance Industries shares rise 2% after incorporating JV with Meta for AI

RIL shares were among the top gainers, rising over 2 per cent, after it incorporated REIL, a joint venture with Meta

Reliance Industries shares | Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the top gainers on Monday, rising over 2 per cent, after it incorporated Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd. (REIL), a joint venture with Meta.
 
The Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate's stock rose as much as 2.2 per cent during the day to ₹1,463.5 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.9 per cent higher at ₹1,480.2 apiece, compared to a 0.62 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:56 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 1.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 6.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Reliance Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹20 trillion. 

Reliance incorporates AI joint venture with Meta 

Reliance Industries has announced the incorporation of Reliance Enterprise Intelligence, a joint venture between Reliance Industries' wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Intelligence and Facebook Overseas Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Meta Platforms Inc.
 
REIL, incorporated in India on October 24, 2025, will focus on developing, marketing, and distributing enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) services, the company said in a statement. Reliance Intelligence will initially invest ₹2 crore for a subscription of 20 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each. 
 
Under the amended joint venture agreement, Reliance Intelligence will hold a 70 per cent stake in REIL, while Facebook Overseas will own the remaining 30 per cent. Both partners have jointly committed an initial investment of about ₹855 crore, it said. 
 
Reliance said the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal, and no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the incorporation of the new entity.

Reliance investments in AI infra may top $12-15 bn

Morgan Stanley said in a recent report that Reliance Industries may spend about $12-15 billion over the next few years on AI infrastructure that could include a giant 1GW data centre. Ambani had at the company's annual shareholder meeting in August announced a major push into AI through a new subsidiary and strategic partnerships. 
 
A new wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, will spearhead the conglomerate's AI initiatives that will be centred around four pillars -- Infrastructure, Partnerships, Services and Talent. Reliance has re-invented itself every decade, and AI is set to reshape its equity story, Morgan Stanley said in the report.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

