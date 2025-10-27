Home / Markets / News / MCX shares rise 3% on launching Options contract on bullion index

MCX shares rise 3% on launching Options contract on bullion index

MCX launched its monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX) effective October 27, 2025

Oct 27 2025 | 11:15 AM IST
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shares rose 2.5 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹9244.9 per share on BSE after the company launched Options on the bullion index.
 
At 10:35 AM, MCX's share price was up 1.93 per cent on BSE at ₹9,191 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.69 per cent at 84,796.97.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹46,922.83 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹9,612.4 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹4,410.1.   

MCX launched its monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX) effective October 27, 2025. 
 
MCX BULLDEX is a representation of the precious metals segment, constituted of the highly popular and liquid MCX gold and silver futures contracts. The Options contracts on this index will empower market participants with a versatile risk management tool, combining the benefits of diversified underlying assets with the flexibility of Options trading. 
 
MCX BULLDEX, covering both gold and silver, offers a balanced exposure in the bullion segment to market participants – both investors and institutions alike, in a convenient and cost-effective manner that would meet both their investment and hedging requirements, according to the company. 
 
Options on indices are highly popular as an investment tool, and Options on a sectoral index like MCX BULLDEX are widely considered ideal for effective sectoral price risk management. 
 
 “The introduction of Options on MCX BULLDEX, marks a pivotal development in India’s commodities ecosystem. This is a unique and innovative product which will enhance the range of products in the commodity derivatives ecosystem and assist market participants to take exposure to a basket of commodities in the bullion segment," said Praveena Rai, MD & CEO, MCX.  
 
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX) is India’s leading Commodity Derivatives Exchange and the largest Commodity Options Exchange globally (FIA, 2024). Operational since 2003, MCX has a
market share of about 98 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2024-25. With pan-Indian presence, MCX serves as a dynamic platform for the Indian commodity market ecosystem, offering dual advantages of fair price discovery and efficient risk management. 

MCX Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

