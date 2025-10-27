MCX shares rise 3% on launching Options contract on bullion index
MCX launched its monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX) effective October 27, 2025SI Reporter Mum
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shares rose 2.5 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹9244.9 per share on BSE after the company launched Options on the bullion index.
At 10:35 AM, MCX's share price was up 1.93 per cent on BSE at ₹9,191 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.69 per cent at 84,796.97.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹46,922.83 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹9,612.4 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹4,410.1.
MCX launchs Options contract on bullion index
MCX
launched its monthly Options contracts on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX) effective October 27, 2025.
MCX BULLDEX is a representation of the precious metals segment, constituted of the highly popular and liquid MCX gold and silver futures contracts. The Options contracts on this index will empower market participants with a versatile risk management tool, combining the benefits of diversified underlying assets with the flexibility of Options trading.
MCX BULLDEX, covering both gold and silver, offers a balanced exposure in the bullion segment to market participants – both investors and institutions alike, in a convenient and cost-effective manner that would meet both their investment and hedging requirements, according to the company.
Options on indices are highly popular as an investment tool, and Options on a sectoral index like MCX BULLDEX are widely considered ideal for effective sectoral price risk management.
“The introduction of Options on MCX BULLDEX, marks a pivotal development in India’s commodities ecosystem. This is a unique and innovative product which will enhance the range of products in the commodity derivatives ecosystem and assist market participants to take exposure to a basket of commodities in the bullion segment," said Praveena Rai, MD & CEO, MCX.
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX) is India’s leading Commodity Derivatives Exchange and the largest Commodity Options Exchange globally (FIA, 2024). Operational since 2003, MCX has a
market share of about 98 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2024-25. With pan-Indian presence, MCX serves as a dynamic platform for the Indian commodity market ecosystem, offering dual advantages of fair price discovery and efficient risk management.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices