Reliance Infrastructure stock falls 6% after Q4 results; check key numbers

Reliance Infrastructure share price today: Shares of engineering and construction (E&C) services company Shares of engineering and construction (E&C) services company Reliance Infrastructure fell around 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹287 on Monday after the company reported its March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) results

At 11 AM on Monday, Reliance Infra's stock was quoting at ₹288.75, down 5.5 per cent compared to previous session's close of ₹305.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 25,019.40, up 166.25 points or 0.6 per cent. Reliance Infra's stock is down over 18 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹351, touched on September 24, 2024. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹11,590.80 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure Q4 FY25 results update

In Q4 FY25, Reliance Infra consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹8,876 crore, up nearly seven times from ₹1,136 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25). Profit after tax (PAT) for the reported quarter was at ₹4,387 crore, compared to a loss of ₹3,298 crore in the Q3 FY25.

The company's consolidated net worth increased 44 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹14,287 crore as of March 31, 2025, from ₹9,899 crore as of December 31, 2024.

The company highlighted that its standalone net debt from band and financial institutions stands at zero as of March 31, 2025, marking a reduction of around ₹3,300 crore during FY25.

For FY25, Reliance Infra reported a consolidated PAT of ₹4,938 crore, recovering from a loss of ₹1,609 crore in FY24. Consolidated operating income increased 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,592 crore from ₹22,067 crore.

Also Read

On the operational front, the company added 44,539 new households in Delhi Discoms in the March 2025 quarter, raising the total count to ₹52.26 lakh.

The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) loss reduced below 7 per cent, on a rolling basis, in Delhi Discoms backed by high operational efficiencies, the company said.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today "Mumbai Metro One weekday ridership reached a milestone figure of 500,000 in Q4 FY25 with 99.99 per cent train availability and punctuality. Mumbai Metro Line-1 successfully completed trail run of short-loop operations for improving service frequency in high demand Andheri-Ghatkopar route," the company said.

About Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure

companies in India. It develops projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high-growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector. It is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for developing power, infrastructure, metro and road projects.

Reliance Infrastructure through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis and road projects on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. It is also a leading utility company with having presence in power distribution.