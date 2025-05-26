Tata Motors share price gains 3% in trade; What's driving surge in stock?

Tata Motors' share price climbed 2.7 per cent in trade on Monday, May 26, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹737.95 per share on BSE on a strong growth outlook. At 10:03 AM, Tata Motors shares were up 2.5 per cent at ₹736.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.87 per cent at 82,434.57.

In the past one year, the stock has lost 25 per cent as compared to BSE Sensex's rise of 8.3 per cent. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,71,186.56 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,179.05 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹542.55 per share.

With the domestic electric passenger vehicle market fragmenting into four distinct segments on the basis of price points, the company will be entering the above Rs 20 lakh category with its upcoming Harrier.ev and Sierra.ev, reports suggested.

Tata Motors Q4 results 2025:

Tata Motors’ consolidated net profit tanked 51.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹8,556 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹17,528 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24).

The company’s revenue rose merely 0.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,19,503 crore, from ₹1,19,033 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) edged up slightly (0.8 per cent Y-o-Y) to ₹16,818 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹16,685 crore in Q4FY24. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded just 5 basis points (bps) to 14.07 per cent, from 14.02 per cent a year ago.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors is a global automotive manufacturer and a part of the Tata Group. It is known for its diverse portfolio of vehicles, including cars, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, and luxury vehicles under the Jaguar Land Rover brand.

